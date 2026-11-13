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The SportsLine Projection Model is on an absolute tear, seriously. It’s raking in nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players since 2018, with five straight seasons of four-digit profit. This model just hits. It’s running 28-12, that’s 70%, on its top-rated spread picks since last season. Now, for Friday’s packed NBA schedule, which features nine games, the model has dropped its top player prop bets.

The Beard’s Bounce Back?

Look, we all know James Harden has had a rough start to the season. He’s shooting a frankly dismal 39% from the floor, which is just tough to watch. But here’s the thing: the Cavaliers are going to be without Evan Mobley when they face the Heat on Friday. That’s a huge chunk of production gone, meaning someone has to step up. Harden’s been averaging 16.7 points and 5.6 assists per game this season, but he just dropped a massive 32-point outing against the Knicks. That’s the kind of flash we know he can still deliver. The SportsLine model? It’s got Harden hitting Over 23.5 points + assists, projecting him at a solid 28.5. If the Cavs need someone to create offense, and Mobley is out, who else is it gonna be?

Wemby vs. The Warriors’ Boards

Then there’s Victor Wembanyama, who has been absolutely on fire to kick off the season. This kid is averaging 11.7 rebounds per game, which is just insane for a rookie. The Spurs are riding a 10-game winning streak and they’re facing the Warriors, who, by the way, are actually one of the better teams at preventing opponents from grabbing rebounds. Stephen Curry won’t be playing for Golden State, but that doesn’t change Wembanyama’s challenge. He’s only gone Over his 11.5 rebound line twice in his last six games, though it’s wild that two of those “unders” were at 11 rebounds exactly. Still, the SportsLine model is calling for Wembanyama to go Over 11.5 boards, projecting him at 12.1 rebounds for the game. Can he keep that heater going against a team that doesn’t give up much on the glass?

SGA, The MVP Who Never Stops

And what about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? The Thunder are absolutely dealing with a pile of major injuries right now, but SGA, man, he just continues to carry that team on his back. This guy isn’t just a good player, he’s a two-time reigning league MVP! He’s averaging 29.7 points per game, and even if the source says he’s “cooled off a bit,” that’s still an elite scoring pace for anyone. The SportsLine model is putting him down for Over 31.5 points. When an MVP is almost single-handedly keeping his team afloat through injuries, you know he’s going to be hunting for buckets.

So, when the ball tips off tonight, all eyes will be on these guys. Can Harden find that offensive rhythm when his team needs it most? Will Wembanyama clean up the glass even against a tough rebounding squad? And can SGA, the two-time MVP, continue to shoulder the load for the Thunder? Friday night is going to be electric.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.