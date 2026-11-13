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Troy Aikman might be done with the broadcast booth after this season, and if he lands a gig running an NFL team, we already know who is at the absolute top of his head-coaching wishlist. The guy is making calls on coaches before he even has a team, and it is wild.

Aikman’s Dream Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Aikman, speaking on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas on Thursday, flat-out said if he were in a front office role, Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers coach, would be his first target. He’s not just thinking about it, he’s talking about it, putting it out there for everyone to hear. “If I was in a position to hire someone as a head coach,” Aikman stated, “first call I’d make is to the 49ers and say, ‘How much is it going to take to get Kyle Shanahan? Because I think he’s that good. And yes, I’ve always believed this, but coaching matters and it has an impact on an organization.'” That’s a pretty strong endorsement, right? He thinks coaching really makes a difference, and he clearly sees Shanahan as a game-changer.

Is This Tampering? And What It Means For Shanahan

Now, technically, Aikman isn’t tampering because he’s not actually running a team right now. But let’s be real, he did put the chance of him exiting broadcasting at “50-50” just last month. So this isn’t just some random speculation. It’s a former Super Bowl-winning QB and current broadcaster publicly declaring his intent to poach a top coach. The article does mention it could be “tampering light” if he is still working for the Dolphins, which adds another layer to this whole thing. Regardless, this public declaration gives Shanahan some serious leverage. When a name like Aikman puts you on blast as *the* guy he’d target, your stock instantly goes through the roof.

The league is watching, and you can bet every other GM and owner just took notice of what it might take to get Shanahan. This isn’t about next week’s game, but it’s about the future of one of the NFL’s most sought-after coaches.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.