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The Jacksonville Jaguars went absolutely all-in during the 2026 NFL season, shelling out a first-round pick and two second-rounders at the trade deadline to bring in Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis. But here is the kicker: as they get ready to square off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, neither of those massive new pickups will hit the field. Yeah, you read that right.

The Strategic Sideline

So, what gives? According to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated, and confirmed by Liam Coen on Friday, the Jaguars are giving Davis and Bates a strategic week off. The reason is simple, yet brilliant: neither player has had their bye week yet this season, and the Jags are past their own Week 7 bye. Coen and the team decided this is the perfect time to give their fresh talent a much-needed break. Shipley flat out reported, “Liam Coen says Jessie Bates and Jordan Davis will not play vs. the Titans due to neither player having a bye week to this point.” It is a smart move to make sure these guys are fresh for the long haul. Davon Godchaux, another trade deadline acquisition, already had his bye week, so he is good to go for Week 10. But the two biggest gets? They are waiting. Davis was set for a Week 10 bye with the Eagles, and Bates had a Week 11 bye coming with the Falcons. The Jaguars are essentially creating an artificial bye week for them now.

Super Bowl Dreams and Calculated Patience

This decision, while likely frustrating for fans who want to see their new stars immediately, makes total sense for a team chasing a Super Bowl. Rest is crucial, especially when you are eyeing the biggest prize in football. Giving Davis and Bates a week to not only rest but also to get even more familiar with the Jaguars’ scheme, their teammates, and the team culture as a whole before their debut is just good coaching. It shows the Jaguars are playing the long game. These guys are not just joining a new team; they are expected to be immediate impact players on a Super Bowl-contending squad. They will get another week to settle in, then they are unleashed. Both Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III are expected to make their Jaguars debut in Week 11 when they face the New York Giants, barring any unforeseen issues. It is a calculated risk, betting that the Jaguars can handle the Titans without them, and it is a move that could pay huge dividends down the stretch.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.