Golden State Warriors logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Andy Reid just dropped a bombshell, telling reporters Wednesday he is absolutely sticking with Harrison Butker this week, despite the veteran kicker’s undeniable struggles. For a growing number of Chiefs fans, that was probably not the answer they wanted to hear after what we have seen on the field.

The Numbers Tell One Story, But Reid Sees Another

Let’s be real, Butker’s performance this season has been tough to watch. The guy has missed seven of his 19 field goal attempts, converting just 63.2% of his opportunities. And if you add his five misses from 2025? Yeah, the frustration among fans is totally justified. It is hard to watch a kicker who was once one of the most reliable in the league suddenly look so shaky. But Reid, ever the pragmatist, seems to be looking deeper than just the raw numbers. He told reporters, plain and simple, “I’m gonna stick with Butker this week. And we’ll go from there.” It sounds like a gamble, but maybe there is a method to his madness.

Is Butker Pulling a Stephen Curry?

It sounds wild to compare an NFL kicker to an NBA superstar, but hear me out. The distinction here is huge: there is a big difference between a player losing their ability and a player just losing their rhythm. And right now, there is reason to think Butker is dealing with the latter. Remember Golden State Warriors phenom Stephen Curry? Even the greatest shooter in NBA history hit a wall during the 2021-22 season. In January 2022, his three-point percentage dipped to a shocking 29.9%. Did Curry suddenly forget how to shoot? Nah. He eventually pinpointed a subtle mechanical issue with his balance and foot positioning. A minor adjustment, and boom, he worked through it, led the Warriors to an NBA championship, and snagged Finals MVP. Now, a kicker only gets a couple of shots per game, unlike a basketball player. But the core idea holds up: even elite athletes can hit stretches where their mastered mechanics go sideways.

The “Wide Right” Mystery Isn’t So Mysterious

This is where Butker’s situation gets really interesting. A closer look at his misses over the last two seasons tells a story. We are not talking about kicks falling short, which might scream “declining leg strength.” Nope. Many of Butker’s misses have sailed wide right. Last season, he missed wide right against the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Baltimore Ravens. This season? Four of his seven missed field goals have been classified as wide right. That detail is critical. Kicks that go the distance but miss the target almost always point to mechanical inconsistencies. It means the power is still there, but something in his motion is just a touch off.

So, while fans are ripping their hair out over missed points, Reid might be seeing a problem that is fixable, not a talent that is gone. The coach is clearly banking on Butker finding that sweet spot again, believing these wide right misses are a rhythm problem, not a sign of the end. We will see if that faith pays off this week.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.