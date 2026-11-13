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Okay, so get this: The New York Mets, fresh off a totally disappointing 74-88 record in 2026, are suddenly being called the “industry favorites” to sign star pitcher Tarik Skubal. Yeah, you read that right. According to ESPN, the two sides are even set to meet up next week. This isn’t just about a big signing, though. We’re talking about a potential *historic* contract that could completely reset the market for pitchers.

Steve Cohen’s Wallet Is Open, Again

When you hear “Mets” and “historic contract,” you know exactly what that means: owner Steve Cohen is ready to open the vault. This dude has never shied away from spending big, and we’ve all seen it with guys like Juan Soto, whose $765 million deal is the richest in North American pro sports history, and Francisco Lindor. They are two of the eight highest-paid position players in MLB, so yeah, Cohen means business. MLB Trade Rumors is projecting a jaw-dropping nine-year, $425 million contract for the 29-year-old Skubal. That would absolutely smash the current high-water mark for a starting pitcher, which is Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers. Gerrit Cole is the only other pitcher with a contract north of $300 million, clocking in at nine years and $324 million. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns even said at the general managers’ meetings this week that they will “no question” add to their rotation this offseason. Right now, only Nolan McLean, Sean Manaea, and Christian Scott are under contract for the Mets, having thrown at least 100 innings in 2026, and only McLean and Scott made 20-plus starts. They definitely need help on the mound, and Skubal would be a massive splash.

The Skubal Sweepstakes: Who Else Is In?

While the Mets might be the “favorites,” Skubal and his reps are definitely playing the field. They’ve reportedly got meetings set up with at least six teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers are still in the mix, but they’re apparently looking for a different kind of deal: a short-term, high average annual salary contract, kinda like the four-year, $240 million deal Kyle Tucker signed last offseason. You’ve also got the San Diego Padres meeting with him, and the Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest in the two-time AL Cy Young winner. Plus, there are two mystery teams out there, which always keeps things spicy. One team that seems to be out of the running, despite needing pitching help, is the Chicago Cubs. Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reported that they’re “unlikely” to enter the bidding. Last season, Skubal was lights out. Across 26 starts for both the Dodgers and Detroit Tigers, he posted a 2.72 ERA with 186 strikeouts in 158.2 innings. That’s serious talent.

So, with meetings set for next week, it’s gonna be wild to see where Tarik Skubal lands. Will the Mets actually pull off the record-breaking deal and blow everyone away, even after their rough 2026? Or will a team like the Dodgers or Padres swoop in with a surprising offer? Get ready, because the biggest pitcher contract in history might be just around the corner, and it’s going to change everything for whichever team signs him.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.