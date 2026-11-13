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Mauricio Pochettino couldn’t fight off the tears. The man was visibly emotional, holding his first press conference since getting confirmed as Michael Carrick’s successor to manage Manchester United, and the weight of the move was clearly heavy on him. United officially announced him to replace Carrick, who got the boot on Thursday, and Pochettino is set to wrap up his duties as United States manager this international break before joining United on November 18.

USA Deal Broken, $7 Million Paid

This move is a shocker, no doubt about it. Pochettino had literally just inked a four-year extension this summer, a deal that was supposed to keep him with the USA squad all the way to the 2030 World Cup. But when Manchester United comes knocking, well, things change fast. United triggered his release clause after they ironed out an agreement with the Argentinian coach, and they’re ponying up an initial $7 million, which is about £5.3 million, in compensation to US Soccer. Talk about a hefty price tag to get your guy! Pochettino himself laid it out, saying, “It’s obvious. I never said I wanted to go back but they know there aren’t too many opportunities that happen in your career like Manchester United. When it arrives, it’s difficult to turn down.” He also revealed that his commitment to extend with US Soccer was, in his words, “just in case that didn’t work for four years.” Sounds like he knew something like this could pop up.

Transparency and Respect: His Focus Now

Pochettino spilled the beans that United first made contact on Sunday afternoon. He was quick to insist he was “very transparent” with US Soccer throughout the whole process. Despite this massive career move, he opted against talking a ton about United at the presser, calling it “the most difficult decisions of my career.” Instead, he kept the focus on Haiti and his current squad, saying, “We have time this week to talk about the job in Manchester United but I think it’s much better to talk about us, about US Soccer. We have two games ahead and now it’s focus on this.” You gotta respect that commitment. He’s still going to lead the United States for their two Concacaf Nations League matches against Haiti during this international break: an away game on November 14 and then a home match in Cincinnati on November 18.

After those games, Pochettino will report to Carrington, with his official start date at United being November 18. That puts him right on track for their next Premier League showdown against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22. He even explained why he’s seeing out the international break with the USA dugout, citing respect for his players and staff. “Because before [we are] professional, we are a person,” he added. “The emotional link between us is to show the commitment and respect and the love, even if we take a decision that is not the best for one part.” He believes his players and staff understand, given it’s Manchester United and the federation agreed to the terms. Now, he’s got two more games to lead the USA, then it’s straight to the Premier League fire. That Liverpool match is going to be an insane debut for him.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.