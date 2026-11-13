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The Raiders are throwing their #1 overall pick, rookie QB Fernando Mendoza, into the fire this Sunday, and guess who he’s facing for his very first NFL start? Only *our* defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Yeah, you read that right. The Mendoza era kicks off with a brutal test for the kid, and honestly, the historical trends are screaming that it ain’t gonna be easy.

A Rookie’s Gauntlet Against the Best

Mendoza is only getting this shot because the Raiders shipped Kirk Cousins to Minnesota at the trade deadline for a third-round pick. Apparently, that makes it “Mendoza’s team going forward,” which is a pretty quick pivot for a guy who just watched two undrafted rookies, Jalon Daniels and Joe Fagnano, get their starts before him. Suddenly, his Offensive Rookie of the Year odds shot from +2000 to +300, jumping Cleveland wideout Denzel Boston, who’s now sitting at +500. Talk about a glow-up, but man, the timing could not be tougher. This is a seriously late start for a No. 1 overall quarterback. Out of the 29 signal-callers picked first overall since 1967, only three, Carson Palmer, JaMarcus Russell, and Vinny Testaverde, waited longer than Mendoza to make their first appearance. Remember Jared Goff back in 2016? He debuted in his team’s tenth game, which is about where Mendoza is at. But here’s the kicker: Mendoza is the first No. 1 overall pick QB to ever make his first career start against the NFL’s No. 1 total defense since Vinny Testaverde did it back in Week 13 of 1987 against the Saints. Both of them Heisman winners, by the way. Testaverde’s stats in that game? A wild 22-for-47 for 369 yards, two touchdowns, but also two picks and two fumbles lost. Our boys in the Emerald City are ready for the challenge.

Hawks Eyeing a Big W in Sin City

This Sunday’s battle goes down at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET, so no weather worries, just pure football. Our Seahawks are rolling into this as 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings, and the betting world is with us, too. A whopping 91% of the handle and 85% of the wagers are on Seattle. The total is set at 40.5, with plenty of action on the Over, which is kinda funny when you’re fading a rookie QB, but hey, the Raiders’ defense is, according to the pros, “awful.” So yeah, our offense should eat. The SportsLine Projection Model sees Mendoza struggling a bit, forecasting him at 21-for-33 for 179 yards, with about 1.43 TDs and 1.13 INTs, plus a handful of rushes for 12 yards. DraftKings even has him at Over/Under 180 passing yards, +232 for two or more touchdowns, and -150 for an interception. It’s basically a coin flip on whether he throws a touchdown or an interception first, both at -120. Looks like our defensive unit is about to put on a show.

This Sunday, our defending Super Bowl champions have a prime opportunity to keep building that momentum. Watching our No. 1 total defense absolutely feast on a rookie quarterback, while our offense puts up points against a shaky Raiders D, sounds like the perfect way to spend a Sunday. Let’s go, Hawks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.