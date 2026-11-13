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The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their season with a promising 2-0 start, but since then, it’s been a complete collapse. They’ve dropped seven straight games, leaving them at a dismal 2-7. This tailspin has made head coach Nick Sirianni’s job security the hottest storyline in the league, and frankly, it looks bleak for the guy.

The Clock Is Ticking For Sirianni (And The Entire Staff)

When you’re 5-12 over your last 17 games, dating back to the second half of the previous season, that’s not just a bad stretch. That’s a pattern, and it’s a pattern that rarely leads to keeping your job. We’re talking about a team currently ranked 29th in the NFL Power Rankings, yikes. Could they really lose 15 straight and finish 2-15? While maybe not the *most* likely outcome, it’s not impossible, and if they’re anywhere near that, it’s hard to see Sirianni staying. Remember the 2011 Eagles who clawed back to 8-8 only for that “momentum” to vanish in a 4-12 2012 season? History has a way of repeating itself, especially when the wheels are this far off the wagon.

Sirianni himself hasn’t ruled out coaching changes after their latest loss, though he did say none have been made yet. That’s hardly a ringing endorsement for guys like play-caller Mannion or offensive line coach Chris Kuper. The “self-scout process” they’re going through? Yeah, that won’t be kind to those two. The big question is whether owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman will look at injuries and roster flaws as mitigating factors for Sirianni, or if the losing streak is just too much to ignore. Is there a number of consecutive losses that forces an in-season firing? We’re about to find out.

Can Anyone Salvage This Mess?

While the coaching staff is under the microscope, GM Howie Roseman has apparently been doing his part to position the team for a rebound beyond this season. The Jordan Davis trade, sending him to Jacksonville, was an “absolute heist,” which is something I definitely noticed. Getting good value for a player in a lost season is smart business, even if it feels like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic right now.

But what about *this* season? If Mannion somehow hangs on to his play-caller role, we’ll be watching to see if the offense, led by Joe Milton or “whoever is taking snaps at quarterback,” can show *any* signs of life. Right now, it’s just a flatline. The team is just determined to “figure things out and get on the right track,” according to Sirianni. Good luck, fellas.

For the Eagles, the rest of this season is less about wins and more about answering some tough questions. Can *anyone* on that staff ignite a spark? Or is this just the slow, painful march to a coaching overhaul? That’s what’s truly at stake for the Emerald City fans watching from afar as the drama unfolds in Philly.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleeding Green Nation.