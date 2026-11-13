Josh Allen needs just one more combined passing and rushing touchdown to blow past Peyton Manning’s mark of 322 through a player’s first 10 seasons. And get this, Allen’s about to do it in *only* his ninth season. Seriously, that’s wild. Manning’s a Hall of Famer, a legend, and Allen is coming for that record this week when the Bills head to New Jersey to face the New York Jets. Considering Allen has accounted for at least one touchdown in every single game this season, this isn’t just a possibility; it feels like an absolute certainty.

Allen’s Ascent and Rousseau’s Rage

It’s clear Josh Allen isn’t content with just playing great; he’s out there rearranging the NFL record books. Tying Peyton Manning’s 322 combined passing and rushing touchdowns through a player’s first 10 seasons is already elite company. But to claim the record all to himself in his ninth season? That’s the kind of stuff you tell your grandkids about. Get that permanent marker ready for kickoff, because history is about to be made.

And while Allen is tearing up the offensive records, Greg Rousseau has been quietly making his own noise on defense. This guy’s been a consistent presence in the Record Book all season, and he’s got another personal milestone in his sights this week. After his sack against Minnesota, Rousseau’s season total hit eight. That’s a career high he matched from 2022 and 2024, showing he’s consistently bringing the pressure.

More History in the Making

The Jets better be ready, because Rousseau only needs one more sack to hit nine on the season, setting a brand-new personal best. With eight games still left in the regular season, you have to wonder how high he can push that number before January. It’s not just about breaking his own record; it’s about seeing just how dominant he can become.

So, when the Bills hit the road to take on the Jets, it’s not just another game. We’re talking about a Hall of Famer in Josh Allen’s sights and a defensive force in Greg Rousseau looking to smash his own ceiling. Keep an eye on those numbers, because this could be a game full of highlights and history-making plays.

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Originally reported by Buffalo Rumblings.