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The Carolina Panthers are staring down a brutal three-game skid, and fans are demanding answers. The spotlight is squarely on Head Coach Dave Canales and Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero, who are taking the heat for what insiders are calling the team’s unpreparedness and a shocking lack of discipline. We are seeing bone-headed penalties that are absolutely killing momentum, and that’s on the coaching staff to fix.

IR Reinforcements Hit The Field, But There’s Still A Catch

Good news, kinda: the Panthers activated some key players from Injured Reserve this week, trying to get this team back on track. We are talking running back Jonathon Brooks, cornerback Mike Jackson, wide receiver Xavier Legette, and offensive lineman Brady Christensen, who actually came back last week. These were the priority guys to get back on the field, no doubt. It sounds like they even have another IR spot earmarked for Jaycee Horn, assuming he is actually able to return. It is a grim prediction, but it looks like the team will probably use all their IR-to-return designations by the time this season wraps up, which tells you everything about the injury bug that has bitten this squad. The only real question mark among those returning is Legette. He was a first-round pick, and you just have to hope he comes out and shows everyone that promise, because this team needs it.

Canales And Evero Face The Music For Panthers’ Lack Of Discipline

You want to know who is to blame for these losses? It is tough to put it in a specific order, but the biggest fingers are pointed directly at Evero and Canales. Their players are looking unprepared, and the penalties are simply inexcusable. You can not win in this league when you are constantly shooting yourself in the foot. Of course, injuries have played a huge role. This team has been snake-bitten by them, no question. But even with all that, Bryce Young, despite not playing “out of his mind” every single game since his red-hot start, is not the one to blame for the majority of these losses. The accountability needs to start at the top, plain and simple.

Playoffs Now Or Draft Pick Later? Panthers Are Betting On The Dance

When it comes to the eternal debate of winning the division at 8-9 versus getting a better draft pick, the mindset for this team is clear: you always try to make the playoffs. Last season’s playoff game was a blast for the fan base, and that is what this is all about, right? Get in the dance, and see what happens. Plus, there is a lot of trust in this front office to make solid decisions regardless of where they are picking in the first round. That takes some of the anxiety out of the draft pick conversation. Looking ahead, this team is going to have 25 free agents on their hands at season’s end, 13 on offense, 11 on defense, and one special teams player. Three of those are ERFA guys, who usually get tendered, leaving 22 players to figure out. Even J.J. Jansen, the special teams veteran, will likely get to decide if he wants to return or hang up the cleats. The priority list for who to retain is going to be massive, starting with those key offensive pieces.

The Panthers are clearly at a crossroads, reeling from a three-game slide and facing tough questions about coaching accountability and future roster decisions. While the return of key players from IR offers a glimmer of hope, the focus remains on whether Canales and Evero can clean up the discipline issues before this season slips away entirely. Get ready, Panthers fans, because the coming weeks are going to show us exactly what this team is made of.

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Originally reported by Cat Scratch Reader.