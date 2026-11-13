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The New York Knicks, just a month into the new season, are already battling a serious championship hangover with a 6-5 record and a rough 0-3 start. This isn’t the dominant follow-up everyone expected after last season’s phenomenal title-winning campaign, which erased 53 years of waiting and etched the franchise in history. While the team recently showed some life with a four-game winning streak, that momentum got slammed right back down after a tough 115-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mikal Bridges’ Shocking Regression and Why the Numbers Don’t Lie

On the surface, it might look like the Knicks are just treading water, but if you’re watching closely, one player’s slump is glaring: Mikal Bridges. Last season, Bridges was a rock, a reliable offensive threat, and a key defensive presence. He put up 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, shooting a solid 49.0% from the field and 37.1% from deep. That’s the Mikal Bridges we know, the one who made a real impact.

This season? It’s a completely different story. Bridges’ numbers have fallen off a cliff. He’s averaging a meager 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 steals. Even worse, his shooting splits are abysmal, hitting just 32.9% from the field and a painful 26.5% from three-point range. An anonymous scout, speaking with Heavy’s Sean Deveney, didn’t mince words, saying, “I think with a lot of those guys, there is rust. With Mikal, it is something different. You can see everyone else getting back into the NBA season, but he just is not. They need to think about sitting him until he gets it figured out.” And honestly, the scout isn’t overreacting when you look at how dramatically Bridges has regressed.

Bench Him? The Radical Move That Could Fix Everything

The idea of benching a player who was so integral to a championship team sounds drastic, but is it the only way forward right now? Bridges’ offensive rating of 100.7 ranks an alarming 381st in the entire NBA. While the Knicks’ defense remains elite, ranking sixth in the league with a 109.0 defensive rating, they desperately need to bolster their offensive production.

Moving Bridges to a bench role could give the Knicks the flexibility they need to shake up their rotations and find some much-needed offensive spark. Imagine the possibilities! They could prioritize perimeter shooting by giving more minutes to capable shooters like Miles McBride or Landry Shamet. Or, if they want to go big, they could shift Karl-Anthony Towns to power forward. With Josh Hart’s rebounding upside, the team wouldn’t even have to worry about losing out on size. This isn’t just about Mikal Bridges; it’s about what the team needs to get back on track.

The Knicks are clinging to a winning record, but they aren’t playing like champions. If Mikal Bridges can’t find his game soon, a significant change might be the only option to rekindle that championship fire.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.