The Glendale Desert Dogs were staring down a 5-2 deficit after six innings in their playoff opener Thursday, but what came next was an absolute fireworks show. They didn’t simply come back, they flipped the script completely, turning that deficit into a stunning 17-5 romp over the Scottsdale Scorpions, scoring 15 unanswered runs and punching their ticket to the semi-finals. For a team that held the Arizona Fall League’s worst regular season record at 10-17, this was an unbelievable performance that proves every team gets a shot in this six-team league.

Davalan and Quintero Go Absolutely Nuclear

The Desert Dogs’ bats came alive in a way nobody saw coming, led by Charles Davalan and Eduardo Quintero. Davalan, designated to hit, was an absolute menace, reaching base four times, *all* coming in the last four innings. He got things going with a run-scoring single in the sixth inning that tied the score at 1-1. Then, with Glendale behind 5-2 after six, Davalan went on a tear. He walked with the bases loaded in a massive five-run seventh, putting Glendale in the lead. He walked and scored again in a three-run eighth, then sealed the deal with a double that brought home another run, and he later scored in the seven-run ninth.

Eduardo Quintero continued to shine with the bat on his shoulder, though his contributions came in a different form. He worked the count for four walks and got hit by a pitch across his seven plate appearances, showcasing elite plate discipline. The best part? Quintero crossed home plate an incredible four times, consistently turning those free passes into runs. When these two are locked in, Glendale looks unstoppable.

Morse Locks It Down, Auger Gets the Ball Next

On the mound, Dodgers pitcher Cody Morse came in after Scottsdale took the lead with four runs in the sixth off his predecessor, Nick Altermatt. Morse allowed a single and a walk, but he shut it down cold, getting the final out of the frame with no further damage. When Glendale erupted for all those runs in the top of the seventh to grab the lead, Morse earned the win for his clutch relief work.

Now, the Desert Dogs are rolling into the semi-finals, set to face the Surprise Saguaros tomorrow, Friday. First pitch is 1:30 PM MST in Peoria. This won’t be an easy game, as the Saguaros were 18-10 during the regular season and led the AFL in run differential, outscoring opponents by 48 runs in 28 games. Dodgers right-hander Brooks Auger is slated to start on the mound for the Desert Dogs. After Thursday’s insane comeback, anything feels possible for this Glendale squad. Can they keep the magic going and take down the league leaders?

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Originally reported by True Blue LA.