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No. 21 Texas A&M volleyball is back at Reed Arena tonight, but don’t let that ranking fool you: they are staring down a three-match losing streak as they host LSU in a massive SEC showdown. The Aggies need to snap this slump and grab some momentum fast before postseason play kicks off. This isn’t just another game, it’s about regaining their swagger.

The Aggies stumbled into this one with a 14-11 overall record and a 7-6 mark in SEC play, fresh off a brutal road trip. They got swept by Missouri on Sunday, and before that, lost to Vanderbilt in four sets last Friday. On top of that, No. 14 Texas also handed them a loss. It’s been a tough stretch, no doubt about it, but Reed Arena has been a fortress for them. They are 10-2 at home this season, with a 5-1 record against SEC opponents when playing in College Station. Tonight is part of the university’s “Operation Blackout Weekend,” so you know the crowd will be fired up, hoping to spark a turnaround. Even with the losses, Kyndal Stowers has been an absolute beast on offense, dropping 15 kills against Vanderbilt and another 14 against Missouri. She’s hit double-digit kills in 10 of their 13 conference matches, leading the team with 4.34 kills per set and 25 service aces.

But LSU isn’t coming to College Station to be a pushover. They roll in with an 11-11 overall record and a 6-7 conference standing, having won three of their last four matches. Their biggest threat, the player everyone has to watch, is outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, who isn’t just good, she leads the ENTIRE NATION with an insane 5.21 kills per set. Stopping her is going to be priority number one. Texas A&M does have the historical edge, leading the all-time series 34-20, and they’ve won three of the last four meetings under head coach Jamie Morrison, including a four-set victory last season in Baton Rouge.

Beyond Stowers, the Aggies have other key players ready to step up. Eliza Sharp is an absolute wall at the net, leading the SEC with 1.34 blocks per set and totaling 91 blocks this season. First-year player Gabi Rodriguez has been digging everything up, recording 321 digs this season and she is closing in on the program’s freshman record of 354, held by Torri Mellinger. Kirra Musgrove keeps the offense humming with 8.82 assists per set, plus 20 service aces and 51 blocks. And don’t forget Natalie Ring, who remains a crucial offensive weapon, especially after her 18 kills in that win over Tennessee. There’s no official injury report for Texas A&M, so expect them to be at full strength. This Friday, Nov. 13 match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT and you can catch all the action streaming live on SEC Network+ via the ESPN App with a valid TV provider subscription. Chelsea Reber on play-by-play, Ava Underwood as analyst. This is it for Texas A&M’s final regular-season home weekend, so they absolutely need to dig deep and find that winning rhythm.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.