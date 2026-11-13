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Jacob Misiorowski and Cam Schlittler aren’t the only ones celebrating major hardware because MLB handed out its biggest titles for the past season! Yordan Alvarez and Pete Crow-Armstrong were named unanimous MVPs, a move that absolutely dethrones the long-reigning champs, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Misiorowski and Schlittler also grabbed the Cy Young glory, no surprises there.

New Kings of the Diamond: MVP and Cy Young Shakers

Talk about a changing of the guard! Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yordan Alvarez didn’t just win MVP, they won it *unanimously*. This isn’t just a title, it’s a statement, a clear signal that the league has new top dogs. The buzz around how Crow-Armstrong became the National League’s best player is already off the charts, and we’re just getting started. We’ve seen all the voting details, and when you look at how these guys stacked up against every MVP winner ever, it’s clear they belong in elite company. Meanwhile, Jacob Misiorowski and Cam Schlittler securing the Cy Young awards felt like a foregone conclusion. The real question for Schlittler now is this: could his dominant Cy Young season mean an epic extension is already on the way? It’s the kind of performance that demands a serious look at his future. And let’s not forget Mason Miller’s absolutely dominant season that had everyone talking, plus the noticeable increase of force-outs in the outfield this season. Baseball is always evolving, right?

Free Agency Frenzy and Managerial Moves

While we’re still soaking in the awards, the Hot Stove League is already heating up. The Tigers made a move, acquiring Emilio Pagan, and Michael Baumann over at FanGraphs has already broken down the deal. Andy McCullough is even suggesting this “modest signing” could be a sign of bigger things to come in free agency. We’re talking dominoes here, folks! On the prospect front, Scott Harris confirmed the plan for top Tigers outfield prospect Zyhir Hope is to start him at Triple-A next year. That’s a huge step for the kid.

In manager news, the Houston Astros just snatched up former Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus as their new manager. Talk about a full-circle moment! The Tigers themselves are also diving headfirst into the free-agent pitcher market, reportedly showing interest in LHP Shōta Imanaga, among others, according to Jon Morosi. This off-season is going to be wild. Jacob Young and the Nationals are already locked in on a four-year extension, but don’t hold your breath for any big Braves moves; they’re insisting Ronald Acuna Jr. isn’t going anywhere. And what’s an off-season without Scott Boras dropping some absolute gems? It’s “insane things season,” and he’s out there saying, “A right-handed bat, and a catcher…it’s kind of a constellation of talent. It’s something that creates a star skill market for players at that position. A lot of teams are kind of going, ‘Oh, Ryan is certainly something that will put more championship notches in my belt.'” You gotta love it!

The GM meetings are already underway, setting us up for a seriously wild week ahead. Keep your eyes peeled, because with these new MVPs and Cy Young winners rocking the league, plus free agency officially kicking off, the landscape of baseball is about to shift even more. Get ready for some major moves, because the off-season is just getting started!

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Originally reported by Bless You Boys.