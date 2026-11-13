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The Milwaukee Bucks have lost eight games in a row, including four straight absolute blowouts if you take out that garbage-time comeback against the Lakers. It is grim, folks, a truly brutal stretch that has them ranking in the bottom three for both offensive and defensive efficiency across the whole season. So, yeah, tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic? It’s not just another game. It’s crucial, pure and simple.

The Road Ahead: A Glimmer of Hope?

While the Bucks are stuck in a deep hole at 1-11, the Magic are actually starting to figure some things out, even if their 4-7 record still shows a rough start. They kicked off the season a miserable 2-7 but have rattled off two wins in a row. Sure, those wins were against the Kings and the Jazz, but with the way Orlando was playing, they’d take a W against anyone. A big reason the Magic weren’t at their best? Injuries, again. Paolo Banchero, their star, has been out almost the entire year with a severe ankle sprain, and Jalen Suggs is only just making his way back from a super scary knee injury. Talk about tough breaks.

But amidst the injury chaos, Franz Wagner has been an absolute machine. The dude dropped a combined 71 points in their last two games! The Bucks defense, especially with their efficiency numbers, better be ready for him. He’s been carrying the load big time.

Injury Watch and Rebounding Battles

Here’s the lowdown on who’s in and who’s out. The Bucks, for once, have a clean injury report, which is a rare sight these days. The Magic, though? It’s a long list: Banchero is out with his ankle, Jonathan Isaac is out with a knee issue, Noah Penda’s got a hamstring, Izaiyah Nelson’s also out with an ankle. And then there are the questionable guys: Jalen Suggs (knee), Tristan da Silva (calf), and Jamal Cain (shoulder). That’s a lot of depth sidelined for Orlando.

When it comes to the individual matchups, keep your eyes on Wendell Carter Jr. for the Magic. The guy’s a beast on the boards, pulling down 2.7 offensive rebounds per game this year. And guess what? The Bucks are dead last in rebound percentage over their last three games. Yeah, you read that right. Myles Turner, a known elite rebounder, is back, so he absolutely has to help clean that up. The starting five tonight will likely be Brayden Burries, Ryan Rollins, Nate Ament, Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner for the Bucks, going up against Anthony Black, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Alex Morales, and Wendell Carter Jr. for the Magic.

This game is happening tonight, 6:00 p.m. CST, at Kia Center in Orlando. The vibe, the absolute vibe right now, is that the Bucks finally get off their shooting snide and hit above 40% from three. If they can do that, maybe, just maybe, they can turn this nightmare around. It’s time to see if they can punch their way out of this slump.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Brew Hoop.