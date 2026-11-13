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Darian Mensah, the Miami quarterback lighting up college football with an almost impossibly accurate 2026 season, has a secret. Not a single one of his passes this year has traveled beyond 44 air yards. And get this, across his entire college career, he’s attempted nine passes at 45+ air yards and completed exactly zero of them. We’re talking about a guy who’s otherwise rewriting the record books for accuracy, yet he can’t connect on a single bomb. Is this just a curious anomaly or a glaring red flag for one of the top passers in the 2027 NFL Draft class?

An Arm That Can’t Miss… Until It Vanishes

Let’s be clear: what Mensah *is* doing is nothing short of incredible. He’s rocking a 76.8% overall completion percentage for the 2026 season. That’s better than *every single first-round quarterback* drafted over the last decade. Seriously, let that sink in. On throws traveling at least 20 yards downfield, his accuracy sits at 48.6%, with only Tua Tagovailoa topping him historically at 48.7%. Before that Notre Dame game, Mensah was even more dialed in, completing 80.7% of all his passes and a mind-blowing 58.1% on throws 20+ yards. Then Saturday happened: he went 0-for-6 on throws 20-29 yards and didn’t even attempt a pass beyond 29 yards. Even with that dip, he’s completed 15 of 34 passes on throws between 20-39 yards, good for 44.1%. For comparison, the historical average for first-round QBs in that range is just 38.8%. And for passes traveling 40-44 yards? He’s been perfect, hitting all three of his attempts this season. The dude is a surgeon, threading needles, putting the ball in tight windows, and doing it all with ridiculous touch.

The Tape Doesn’t Lie: Unstoppable Up Close, What Happens When He Needs More?

So, what gives with the deep ball? It’s the central question. Mensah’s film shows a guy who’s arguably the best rhythm passer in his class. He just *gets* coverage, anticipates where his receivers will be, and makes those second-level throws,seams, skinny posts, dig routes,look effortless, even when the pocket is collapsing around him. That’s elite stuff. His arm strength is described as “good enough,” though it actually looked *stronger* at times during his stints at Duke and Tulane. But the fact remains: zero completions on nine career attempts beyond 44 air yards. It’s not just a Miami thing; this has been consistent throughout his college career. So, while he’s tearing it up within 40 yards, what happens when he has to uncork a real deep shot in the pros? That’s the puzzle NFL scouts are trying to solve. Mensah is a top passer for the 2027 draft class, and everyone in the league is watching to see if this deep-ball anomaly gets fixed, or if NFL teams decide it doesn’t matter for one of the most accurate college QBs we’ve seen in years.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.