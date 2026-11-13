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The Dallas Mavericks have gone through an astounding transformation this season, a palpable energy shift everyone watching can feel. It’s not just the new leadership, a lot of staff, or some of the roster. There’s something deeper, an intangible vibe change and excitement around the team that’s evident even through the screen. From how the basketball looks on the court to how players move, how they communicate, how the bench acts, and even how the fans respond, everything is different. This profound culture change is all thanks to Dusty May and his new GMs Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz.

Dusty May’s Trust Revolution

Dusty May, along with his staff and new general managers, has fundamentally shifted the culture in Dallas. What’s the secret sauce? It’s a culture change founded on one of the most important aspects of leadership and sports: trust. May is a relationship-led coach who builds strong bonds with his players because he knows them. They trust him, and he emphasizes that trust in everything he does. The players know May genuinely has their best interests at heart. He recently showed us how to talk up a team and stress that trust, saying about players like Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving: “What a problem, where you’re in a pickle, where two guys like that just got it going and you just gotta rotate between putting the ball in each other’s hands and knowing that they’re going to make the plays. So obviously, what a luxury for us.” He added, “And once again, they both trust their teammates. When Houston put two on the ball and they were determined to take it out of their hands. Th”

How Trust Fuels a Winning Team

The power of trust, and everything it entails, is directly impacting the Mavericks’ play. Building trust on a sports team means a higher rate of passing, which creates a more dynamic offense and easier scoring. You can see it in their increased number of assists this season. Players trust that the ball will come back to them if they move well off-ball, and they trust their teammates to score. This healthy environment helps create a winning mindset and, ultimately, a winning team. Trust also means players don’t fear making mistakes as much. They trust their coach and teammates won’t punish them for it, and that they’ll make up for it, perhaps on defense. Being fearful of making mistakes is a killer of creativity and joy, and when you don’t have that, well, last season happens. On Dusty May’s team, the players trust that their coach will make the right decisions for the team and themselves, that he’s not out to get them, and that they are liked on the team.

The transformation in Dallas is astounding. This newfound culture of trust, brought by Dusty May and his staff, is setting the stage for what looks like a winning future, leaving last season’s struggles firmly in the rearview mirror.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Mavs Moneyball.