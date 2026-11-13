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Buffalo is currently the NFL’s top team, and yeah, you read that right. What in the world was that first hour of Monday Night Football? Seriously, it was some kind of ugly beautiful, but man, I am glad the Bills got back to playing their game before halftime. That is when the NFL’s No. 1 offense just flipped a switch, daring the NFL’s No. 1 defense to keep up. They couldn’t.

The Ugly Beautiful Victory Over Minnesota

It wasn’t about pure speed, it was about Josh Allen and the crew changing the script completely. Let the pass rush come in? Fine, James Cook is gone. Then Josh Allen himself is out. And just when you thought the Minnesota Vikings might figure it out, BOOM, another change-up. Was it glorious? Nope. Was it brilliant? Absolutely. By the fourth quarter, the stress level was actually down, and when does that ever happen?

Kyle Allen, yep, he got to take the final knee, saving Josh Allen from accidentally dropping back below that 5,000-yard rushing mark. And with that, the Bills were on top. Of the Vikings, the AFC East, the entire AFC. Heck, they are on top of the whole darn league. That is the big picture right now. Buffalo is the NFL’s top team.

AFC Playoff Picture: Who Leads the Charge?

But what really matters to us right now is keeping that No. 1 seed in the AFC. We need to force everyone else to make the trip to that icy tundra of Western New York in January. We have got to secure that home-field advantage! So, let’s take a look at how the AFC is shaking out after Week 10:

* Buffalo Bills (7-1)

* Denver Broncos (7-2)

* Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

* Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)

* Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

* Cincinnati Bengals (6-2)

* New England Patriots (5-4)

* Cleveland Browns (5-4)

* Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

* Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

* Houston Texans (3-5)

* New York Jets (2-7)

* Indianapolis Colts (2-7)

* Miami Dolphins (1-7)

* Tennessee Titans (1-7)

* Los Angeles Chargers (0-8)

Week 10 Rooting Interests: Securing the Top Spot

So, with all that on the line, who should we be pulling for this week to keep our grip on the top spot?

First up, it is our own game: **Buffalo Bills at New York Jets**. You already know this, but we need the Bills to win. Simple as that. The Bills control their own destiny, and every win pushes that next loss further away, making it matter less in the standings. I mean, none of us are going to complain if it does not happen until next August, right? Go Bills!

Next: **New England Patriots at Detroit Lions**. You absolutely want the Lions to win this one. The Patriots are the closest competition in the AFC East, sitting at 5-4, and one of their wins actually came at Buffalo’s expense. A loss to Detroit would give the Bills a little more breathing room in the East, and who is going to complain about that?

Finally: **Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts**. Root for the Colts here. Miami at 1-7 isn’t exactly threatening Buffalo’s division lead, but there is no reason to leave anything to chance. Let’s just keep them down.

This is our season, folks. The Bills are on top, and we have got to keep pushing. Every game matters, especially these division matchups and the ones that affect our AFC seeding. Keep an eye on those Week 10 results, because every single one plays a part in our path to that No. 1 seed and home-field advantage.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Buffalo Rumblings.