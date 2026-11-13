It was well past midnight when the Philadelphia 76ers finally touched down in Charlotte, exhausted from a Friday night national TV game against the defending champion New York Knicks. This wasn’t just any late-night travel, though. It was the second-shortest turnaround with travel of an astounding 426 back-to-backs on the NBA schedule, a brutal 22.5 hours between a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off and an early 6 p.m. ET game the next day. A nearly 500-mile flight, lights out at 2 a.m. ET, then right back on the court. It’s exactly the kind of grind that’s now costing the league its biggest stars.

The Brutal Back-to-Back That Robbed Fans

Fans in Charlotte shelled out good money for tickets, TV packages, parking, concessions, and merch, expecting to see a star-studded 76ers squad. Instead, they got to watch a game missing two of the league’s biggest names. LeBron James was ruled out with sciatica, and Joel Embiid was managing plantar fasciitis. Both sat out on the second night of that back-to-back. It’s not on the players, who are literally breaking down. It’s on a schedule that forces these impossible turnarounds, breaking a promise the NBA has always made: come see the stars. Injuries are sweeping through the league, with Stephen Curry (oblique) now out multiple weeks. Fan trust is at stake, and the fix is overdue.

The “Ironman” Who Finally Broke

Think back to 2023. Anthony Edwards, then a 21-year-old All-Star, was a loud critic against load management. His message was clear: “Just play, man. If you 80%, you gotta play. I don’t like all the sitting, missing games stuff. These people might have enough money to come to one game. And that might be the game they come to and you sitting out.” Edwards walked the walk. He played 79 games for three straight seasons, more than any other All-Star, per Stathead tracking. He was the “Ironman.” His coach, Chris Finch, even praised his courage, noting Edwards had played 95% of his career games, “which is extremely rare.”

But the game finally caught up to him. Last season, his knee started barking in March during his 58th game, limiting him against OKC. He missed 11 of the next 14 games and hobbled through the worst postseason of his career. He fell short of the 65 games needed for all-league awards. And the health problems have only gotten worse. This season, after just *four* games, Edwards was shut down with issues in that same knee. He’s undergoing knee debridement surgery, and the team hopes he’s back in two months. Just this week, he was seen. His story is a stark reminder that even the most determined players can’t outrun a schedule designed to break them.

The league needs to make a move now. Banning back-to-backs and moving to a 65-game schedule might be the only way to save its stars and, ultimately, its integrity with the fans.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.