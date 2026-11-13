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The Detroit Lions are predicted to drop a 50-burger on the New England Patriots this Sunday in Munich, a wild kickoff to the second half of the 2026 NFL regular season. We’re officially nine weeks deep, with the trade deadline dust settled, and Week 10 is already bringing the heat with some truly eye-opening matchups and storylines. Get ready for Kirk Cousins’ return to Minnesota, Fernando Mendoza’s first career start, and Carson Beck making his debut, all adding layers to an already fascinating slate.

Patriots Defense: A Sieve Against the Pass

Let’s just be blunt here: the Patriots have one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL over the past few weeks. Seriously, it’s rough. And now, they’ve got to face a quarterback in Jared Goff who’s sitting pretty in the top five for passing yards per game this year. That’s a recipe for disaster. CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech isn’t pulling any punches, suggesting the Lions could legitimately put up 50 points in this game. Imagine that! The good news, if you can even call it that for New England, is that Detroit’s defense isn’t exactly a brick wall either. The Lions have given up the MOST passing yards per game this season, clocking in at 260.9. So, while Goff might go off, Maye *could* theoretically get some practice carving up a defense.

Drake Maye’s Struggles Against Winning Teams Are No Joke

Here’s where it gets interesting for the Patriots. Sure, the Lions’ pass defense is leaky. But can Drake Maye actually exploit it? John Breech doesn’t trust Maye against good teams, and honestly, the numbers back him up. Maye has faced six opponents this year with winning records, and in those games, he’s thrown a staggering 11 interceptions against just nine touchdowns. That’s not a ratio that inspires confidence when you’re looking to keep up with a team that might score 50. Breech has the Lions pulling off a 34-27 win, and he’s not alone. Every single CBS Sports expert, including Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, Tyler Sullivan, Dave Richard, and Jamey Eisenberg, is picking the Lions to win this one. When every expert is on the same page, you know it’s a strong lean.

With Week 10 kicking off the second half of the season, every snap feels like it counts that much more. This Patriots-Lions showdown in Germany is just one piece of a wild weekend, and it’s clear the experts are seeing some serious fireworks. Don’t miss it, folks.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.