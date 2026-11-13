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Jim Harbaugh just dropped a bombshell, flat out accusing the Broncos of being “unscrupulous” in the wake of the failed Daiyan Henley trade. And the Broncos? Crickets. Not a peep. This whole mess has pulled back the curtain on a shady loophole in the trade deadline rules that honestly, nobody saw coming.

The Shady Loophole That Blew Up

The failed Daiyan Henley trade isn’t just a misfire, it’s exposed a “previously unknown loophole” in the NFL’s trade deadline process. This isn’t some minor technicality, either. It could actually let an “unscrupulous team” , Harbaugh’s words, not mine , twist the knife and leverage better terms *after* a trade is already supposed to be done and the deadline has officially passed. That sounds like some wild west stuff, pure chaos for league integrity.

Harbaugh’s Blistering Accusation and Denver’s Non-Response

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t mince words, basically calling out the Broncos directly. His accusation? That Denver claimed Henley failed his physical, but then hinted that the physical would “magically be un-failed” if the compensation for him was somehow reduced. The original deal was for a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick, so they were trying to squeeze more out of a done deal. When PFT hit up the Broncos for their side of the story, guess what? They gave “no comment.” Zero words. Absolute silence on a massive accusation.

What’s Next for Sean Payton and the Broncos?

Broncos coach Sean Payton would usually be doing his weekly media session on Friday. But since Denver is on their Week 10 bye, he’s off the hook until Monday. That’s when we’ll all be watching to see if he finally addresses Harbaugh’s claims and shares the Broncos’ actual position. Or, will he try to move on like nothing happened? My money’s on them trying to push their side “off-the-record” to a friendly reporter first. This isn’t just about a trade, it’s about the integrity of every deal made in the league. You know this isn’t just going to fade away.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.