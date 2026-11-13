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The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers are reportedly hitting the road for Saturday’s game against Texas A&M without a major piece of their offense. Running back Daune Morris, their second-leading rusher, suffered an injury in a car accident this week, according to ESPN’s Alex Scarborough, and he’s out for the matchup. Talk about a gut punch right before a critical game.

A Top-10 Team Faces an Unexpected Hit

This is a massive, unexpected blow for the Volunteers. You don’t just lose your second-leading rusher and expect to walk into a road game against Texas A&M without missing a beat. Morris, a sophomore, has been a key part of Tennessee’s ground attack, and now they have to scramble to fill that void. The No. 8 ranking means every game is under the microscope, and this kind of sudden absence forces a team to adjust on the fly. It is tough news for the Volunteers as they prepare to face a challenging opponent.

Morris’s Impact on the Offense

It is not just about a body being out, it is about the production that Daune Morris brings to this Volunteers team. He has tallied 434 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 66 carries this season. That kind of consistent output is hard to replicate, especially with little notice. Plus, he has shown his versatility in the passing game, catching six passes for 35 yards. Losing a player who contributes in multiple ways creates a significant hole.

The Volunteers have a tough task ahead as they try to maintain their top-10 status on the road against Texas A&M, all while figuring out how to replace Morris’s production.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.