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BYU is absolutely rolling, hitting 4-0 late Thursday night with a no-issues 86-71 win over Montana State. This team is already making some serious noise, and honestly, folks, it looks like they could stay undefeated for a *long* time.

A Schedule That Just Keeps Giving

Dude, check this out: BYU’s schedule is practically a red carpet for wins. We’re talking about a “long runway of potential wins before things tighten up in January,” according to the experts. Their next game is Wednesday against Northern Colorado, and when you peek at the rest of their non-league slate, it’s pretty wild. They won’t even play another *currently ranked* team until the championship game of the Maui Invitational, and even then, only if Arizona actually makes it there. Think about that for a second.

Based on current computer numbers, unless BYU tangles with Arizona in that Maui final, these Cougars won’t be underdogs in *any* game until they host Kansas on January 9. That is bonkers. It doesn’t guarantee a 16-0 start, sure, but it strongly suggests BYU could be favored in each of their first 16 contests. Man, imagine a 16-0 run. That’s the kind of streak that gets the whole league buzzing, even this early in the 2026-2027 season.

Where the Top 25 Stands Right Now

While BYU is making a strong case for that “last undefeated team standing” title, they are currently sitting at No. 22 in Friday morning’s CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily rankings. The top spot is still locked down by Florida, who was preseason No. 1 and has held that position for 13 straight days now. The Gators are 3-0 and will hit the court Friday night against Merrimack, then head to the Players Era in Las Vegas for a game against Notre Dame.

Other teams are also putting up some crazy numbers. UConn is 3-0 after Silas Demary Jr. dropped 18 points and snatched six steals in an 83-41 win over Wagner. Kansas, also 3-0, saw Tre White explode for 30 points and six rebounds in an 89-69 victory against Kentucky. Michigan State is 3-0 as well, with Jeremy Fears Jr. dishing out 18 points and 11 assists in a 79-73 win over Duke. Speaking of the Blue Devils, they are 2-1 after John Blackwell missed 10 of 16 shots in that loss to Michigan State. Texas sits at 3-0, thanks to Matas Vokietaitis’ 26 points and nine rebounds against Grambling. Louisville is just crushing it, picking up a 107-57 win where Obinna Ekezie Jr. contributed 20 points and 13 rebounds.

So yeah, the big boys are doing their thing, but BYU’s potential run is what’s got everyone whispering. Their next challenge is Wednesday against Northern Colorado. Can they keep this insane undefeated streak going and really make us believe they could be the last team standing? We’ll be watching.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.