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Illini Bluffs is going for it all, locked in a brutal Illinois High School Association Class 1A volleyball state semifinal clash against Athens right now at CEFCU Arena. The Tigers, with a phenomenal 30-4 record, are battling the 33-6 Athens squad, and if you’re not paying attention, you’re missing some serious early-match fireworks.

Early Jitters and Eeten’s Efforts

Man, it felt like a rough start. Athens came out swinging, grabbing an early lead, even pushing to 13-9. The Tigers called a timeout to regroup, and you just know coach was laying into them, trying to get them focused. Emerson Eeten was absolutely busting her butt, racking up five kills already in that first set, trying to keep Illini Bluffs in it. She even snagged a kill to pull them within one point at 7-6, but Athens kept finding ways to get those back-to-back points. It looked like Athens was taking control, forcing the Tigers to claw for every single point.

The Tigers Roar Back

But you can’t count these Tigers out, not when they’ve got a 30-4 record for a reason! They started to find their rhythm, stringing together a couple of points, pulling themselves back into the match. Then, the magic happened: Maddy Stephens unleashed some absolutely incredible serving, sparking a massive 5-0 run that flipped the script entirely. Athens had to call a timeout themselves, probably wondering what just hit them. When the dust settled, Illini Bluffs had pulled off an insane comeback, taking the first set 18-16. Talk about heart!

This game is far from over, but the Tigers just showed everyone exactly what they’re made of. The winner of this intense semifinal match punches their ticket straight to the state championship game. Let’s go, Tigers!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.