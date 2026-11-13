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Chuba Hubbard has not just been good this season, he’s been absolutely money, hitting double-digit fantasy points in *every single game* heading into Week 10. That kind of consistency is just wild for a running back, especially when you consider some of the tough spots the Carolina Panthers have been in.

Maye’s Legs Could Be The X-Factor

Look, Drake Maye had a rough one in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. He got picked off three times and watched as the Packers jumped out to a huge early lead. That scoreboard gap basically forced him to abandon the run game. Here’s the kicker though: even with all that, Maye still cleared 21 fantasy points, throwing a ton of passes in a comeback attempt.

Now, heading into the Detroit Lions game in Munich, things are shifting big time for the Patriots. With TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson out, Maye’s legs are about to become a major part of their ground game. He’s got serious upside this week against a Lions team that, despite trading for safety Andre Cisco at the deadline, has somehow still given up the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2026. Expect a big day from Maye: our projection has him at 305 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, plus 45 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. That’s a huge potential output for the third-year signal-caller.

Hubbard’s Undeniable Grind Against The Saints

So, back to Hubbard. This guy is just relentless. In Week 9, against a tough Denver Broncos defense, he only got 16 carries, but he snatched four of five targets and still hit 13.6 fantasy points. Even in a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he barely touched the ball with just seven carries, he still scraped together 10.0 points. That’s a guy who finds a way to produce.

This week, the Panthers are heading into an NFC South showdown with the New Orleans Saints, and they are absolutely going to lean on Hubbard. The Saints defense did look better against the Cleveland Browns last week after their bye, but let’s be real, they’ve still given up more fantasy points to opposing running backs than any other team this season. That sets up perfectly for Hubbard to keep his incredible streak alive. And hey, while we’re talking about top backs, our own Zach Charbonnet for the Seahawks is right up there in the rankings, showing he’s firmly in that conversation.

Hubbard’s Week 10 projection? We’re looking at 109 rushing yards, 3 receptions for 26 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown. Get ready for another big one from him.

Week 10 is in full swing now, with Thursday night already behind us and 13 more matchups left on the docket. With the fantasy playoffs right around the corner, these kinds of performances and matchups are what you live for. Keep your eyes peeled on these Sunday games, it’s going to be a wild one.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.