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ABC dropped a bombshell on Friday. Commanders practice squad quarterback Sam Hartman, all of 27 years old, is officially the next Bachelor. Mark your calendars for March 21, because the NFL is about to see one of its own chase roses instead of Super Bowl rings.

From Undrafted Free Agent to Reality TV Star

It’s a wild career pivot, right? Hartman kicked off his NFL journey in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. Since then, he’s been bouncing on and off the Commanders’ 53-man roster, but he has not yet seen a single snap in a regular season game. Before making the jump to the pros, Hartman was a college standout, starting his career at Wake Forest before transferring to Notre Dame for his final season in 2023. Now, instead of prepping for a potential game day, he is prepping for a prime-time reality show. What a turn!

Not the First QB to Juggle Football and Fame

Believe it or not, this isn’t totally new territory for the NFL. Way back in 2004, Jesse Palmer, then with the Giants, became the first professional athlete to headline *The Bachelor*. Talk about a throwback! Palmer’s journey even came full circle, as he is now the host of the show. So, while Hartman’s move from the practice squad to TV screens feels surreal, there is a precedent for it. The question now is, what kind of legacy will Hartman leave, both on and off the field?

So, while most NFL guys are grinding through film and trying to make rosters, Hartman’s next big moment is the March 21 premiere. Will he find lasting love or just more headlines? And can he really keep those football dreams alive while handing out roses? It’s going to be a wild ride, for sure.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.