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The Kansas City Chiefs made a brutal roster move this week, cutting their starting punt returner of three years, Nikko Remigio. It wasn’t just a business decision either; special teams coordinator Dave Toub told local media he and Remigio shared a tearful goodbye, even describing Remigio as being “like a son” to him. Talk about a gut punch for everyone involved, especially after Remigio posted a thoughtful goodbye message on Instagram, ending it with the news that he’s already signing with the Houston Texans’ active roster.

A Shocking Cut and a Quick Grab

This move came out of nowhere for a lot of Chiefs fans. Remigio, who went undrafted out of Fresno State in 2023, had spent his entire three-plus seasons with the organization and had been their primary returner since 2024. Cutting a guy who’s been a solid, long-term fixture and holds that kind of emotional connection with a coach is never easy, but the Chiefs pulled the trigger on Wednesday. The reason? They needed to open up a roster spot, and that spot went to newly acquired receiver Josh Downs. One team’s tough decision is another team’s gain, though, as Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports Remigio will jump straight onto the Texans’ 53-man roster. Houston just got themselves a proven returner.

KC’s Future, On and Off the Field

While one player is heading out, the Chiefs are busy building for their future, literally. The franchise has named a joint venture of Clark Construction Group and AECOM as the construction team for their planned $3-billion, 70,000-seat enclosed stadium in Wyandotte County, Kansas. This isn’t just about football; the venue is envisioned as the anchor of a massive mixed-use development and entertainment destination. MANICA is on board as lead architect, HNTB as architect of record, and CAA ICON as owner’s representative. Chiefs President Mark Donovan stated that Clark | AECOM will “help us advance the project further by identifying more certainty around project scope, budget and scheduling” as they finalize the design. Big things coming for the Kingdom, even as the team makes tough roster calls.

Looking ahead on the field, second-year defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott is nearing his return from injury. Defensive coordinator Spagnuolo watched him in one-on-ones last week, saying he “looked more like Omarr” but still has “a little ways to go.” The trainers are working him back, and while Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons seems unlikely for his return, Week 11 versus the Arizona Cardinals is looking like the target date. Adding another guy to help get after the quarterback will be huge for that defense. Plus, the Chiefs are still absolutely dominating the TV ratings after the first half of the NFL season. This team, for all its drama, still captivates audiences. Expect them to keep pushing, with or without their emotional return man, as they look to get Norman-Lott back and keep the wins rolling.

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Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.