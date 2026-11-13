Puka Nacua is officially on Injured Reserve, a significant roster shift that immediately prompted the Los Angeles Rams to bring in Brennan Presley and Tyler Scott. This all went down even after head coach Sean McVay reportedly said Nacua would *avoid* IR a day earlier, only to reverse course when it was confirmed Nacua would miss “extended time.” Talk about a head-scratcher.

The Nacua News and McVay’s Contradiction

The move to place Nacua on IR was definitely a twist, especially after McVay’s initial comments on November 11. He told reporters, “We’re not going to put him on IR, just because of some semantics with the roster and things like that.” But then, less than 24 hours later, the team posted their transactions on X on November 12, listing “Reserve/Injured WR Puka Nacua.” It turns out Nacua is dealing with MCL and PCL sprains along with turf toe, injuries expected to sideline him for “at least a month.” With veteran Davante Adams still on Injured Reserve and Jordan Whittington now joining him, the Rams’ wide receiver room is suddenly looking thin.

New Faces and a Rookie’s Big Chance

To fill the void, the Rams quickly signed Brennan Presley to the active roster from the practice squad and added Tyler Scott to the practice squad. But the real buzz is around rookie CJ Daniels. There’s a strong expectation he could get some serious playing time, and honestly, that’s exciting for the young guy. Daniels himself feels ready, noting these past nine weeks have been huge for him, “just learning the playbook, each and every [receiver] position, and battling against the defense each and every day has definitely prepared me each and every week for whenever my number is called.” McVay seems to agree, expressing confidence in Daniels’ development. The coach stated, “He’s going to get that [opportunity]…He’s done a great job.” McVay praised Daniels’ consistent work ethic and maturity, adding, “He is a guy that, no question about it, will get an opportunity to play more snaps moving forward.”

The Rams desperately need someone to step up. They head into Week 10 facing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Earning a win on Sunday is crucial to hit that 6-4 mark before their bye week. After the bye, they’ll face the Green Bay Packers, and let’s be real, they’re going to need to get healthy if they want any shot at taking down Green Bay. But first things first: Arizona.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Turf Show Times.