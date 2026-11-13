Seattle Storm logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Seattle Storm only bagged eight wins in the 2026 WNBA season, a tough pill to swallow for anyone bleeding green and blue. But despite that tough record, the future of our squad still shines brighter than a clear day over Puget Sound, all thanks to a young core that’s already proving their star power. Yeah, the season sparked some skepticism after I was so hyped about our future pre-season, but it was a rebuilding year, and what we saw from our young stars? That’s pure optimism right there.

Dominique Malonga: Sophomore Superstar Leap

It’s all about our young core, and Dominique Malonga absolutely took the leap we all expected. The sophomore didn’t just step into a starting role, she became a primary option, and the league noticed! She earned first-time All-Star honors, which is just insane when you think about it. Her minutes per game jumped from under 15 as a rookie to around 27 a night this season. You wanna talk about impact? Her scoring exploded from 7.7 to 17.1 points per game, and her rebounds went from 4.6 to 8.8. Plus, she was a menace on defense, averaging 2.4 stocks per game.

Malonga didn’t just have good games, she had performances that scream “superstar ceiling.” She dropped two 30-plus point double-doubles, including a monster 37 points and 12 boards against the Dallas Wings, and a 31-point, 10-rebound effort against the New York Liberty. She also torched the Indiana Fever for a 28-point, 14-rebound double-double. Think about it: three absolutely massive games against three playoff teams! You hear her say “I’m really really grateful to have the opportunity to just, leave my mark here” and you know she’s just getting started.

Flau’jae Johnson: Scoring Firepower Against the Elite

Flau’jae Johnson, our All-Rookie selection, also showed off that star upside big time. This kid had six games where she scored 25 or more points, lighting up opposing defenses. Her biggest night? A season-high 29 points, six rebounds, and four steals against the Las Vegas Aces. She didn’t stop there, either. She hit the Aces for 25 points on another occasion, dropped 28 points and 25 points on the New York Liberty, and delivered 26 points against the Minnesota Lynx. Oh, and she had a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Dream. Just like Dom, it’s a huge positive sign that these huge performances came against some of the best teams in the league. For the season, Johnson was averaging almost 15 points per game, along with nearly five rebounds, three assists, and 1.5 steals.

Look, we know there’s still work to do. Although Fam didn’t join Johnson on the All-Rookie squad, she had t

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Swish Appeal.