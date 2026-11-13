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The Denver Broncos are cruising into their bye week after a huge road win against the Carolina Panthers, pushing their record to an impressive 7-2. This isn’t just any bye week, either. It comes right after a brutal gauntlet of a schedule where they went toe-to-toe with some of the toughest teams in the NFL, and now they’re sitting pretty, leading the AFC West and eyeing up home-field advantage at the top of the AFC playoff seedings. Clearly, this squad is one of the best in the league right now.

Nix Is Feeling Good, But Eyeing Improvement

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix summed it up perfectly after that Panthers victory, saying, “We’re in a really good spot, obviously where you want to be.” Who wouldn’t want to be first in their division and winning football games, especially after navigating such a tough early schedule? Nix is confident at 7-2, but he’s also not letting anyone get complacent. He knows there’s “a lot of things that we could get better at.” The team has been finding explosive plays, doing better on third down, and staying out of those killer third-and-long situations. As Nix put it, “At the end of the day, we scored enough to win the game, and that’s what’s important going into the bye.”

The Bye Week Blueprint That Works

This bye week isn’t just a break, it’s a strategic pause. With some injuries and players “dinged up,” the timing couldn’t be better. Nix himself is stoked for it, calling the grind “Groundhog Day” and looking forward to the rest for both players and coaches. It’s a chance to “relax and also debrief and look back at a few things and just have a great breakdown and sort of digest where we’ve been and what we’re doing and where we want to go.” But the real kicker here is Head Coach Sean Payton. He’s got the post-bye week formula absolutely dialed in. Under Payton, the Broncos are a perfect 3-0 coming out of their bye. His secret? Giving the players time off. Payton even recalled a conversation with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who was 9-0 after the bye in a particular year, where Reid said he “gets them out of here, and I see them the next Monday. And ever since we’ve done t” (the rest of the quote was not captured, but the message is clear!).

After this crucial rest and reset, the Broncos will be back home on November 22 to face the Las Vegas Raiders. They’ll be looking to leverage that 3-0 post-bye record and keep their momentum rolling strong in their push for the top of the AFC standings.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Mile High Report.