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The Arizona Cardinals are at the halfway point of the season, and let’s be real, they need a win so badly it hurts. They’re staring down the Los Angeles Rams again, and if you remember their first matchup, the Cardinals’ offense was moving the ball, dominating the LA defense, but just could not punch it in. Instead of touchdowns, they walked away with six Chad Ryland field goals. Six! That kind of missed opportunity just kills you.

Rookie Beck Under Center as the Offense Gets a Major Shake-Up

This time around, things are looking even wilder for the Cardinals’ offense. They’re rolling out their *third* starting quarterback of the year, rookie Carson Beck. Talk about baptism by fire. You’ve got a young guy trying to make his mark, and he’s doing it with a seriously depleted offensive unit. Center Hjalte Froholdt is stuck in concussion protocol. Wide receiver Michael Wilson just got added to the injured reserve list, and so did quarterback Gardner Minshew, which explains why Beck is getting the nod. And on top of that, Jeremiyah Love, Paris Johnson, and Will Johnson are also out of the picture. This isn’t just a shake-up; it’s a full-blown reconstruction project happening right before a crucial rematch. How is Beck supposed to find a rhythm when so many pieces around him are new or missing?

The Week 10 Injury Report: A Full-Blown Nightmare for the Cards

Alright, let’s dive into these injury reports because they are a mess for Arizona. After Thursday’s practices, the Cardinals’ “did not participate” list is a mile long. We’re talking about key players like C Hjalte Froholdt with that concussion, DE Josh Sweat nursing a shoulder, S Andrew Wingard dealing with a groin issue, DT Roy Lopez with ankle and toe problems, DE Darius Robinson on the sidelines with a wrist injury, and OG Jon Gaines out with an ankle. And if that wasn’t enough, both S Budda Baker and OG Isaac Seumalo were on the list for “rest,” which at this point in the season feels like a luxury they can barely afford.

Then you’ve got the guys who were “limited participation”: OT Jayden Williams with a knee, CB Max Melton also with a knee, DE Dante Stills with a shoulder, DE Zachary Carter with a knee, and TE Hunter Long also struggling with a knee. The good news? RB Bam Knight was a full participant after his concussion, and LB Mack Wilson was full despite knee and ankle issues.

For the Rams, they’ve got their own DNP list: OL Steve Avila (hamstring), S Kam Curl (toe), TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring), CB Trent McDuffie (back), TE Davis Allen (oblique), and TE Tyler Higbee (illness). Their limited guys include TE Colby Parkinson (ribs), DE Myles Garrett (knee), and LS Joe Cardona (ankle). QB Matthew Stafford was a full participant with his elbow, which is a big deal for them.

Looking at these lists, the Cardinals are just hammered. They need a win desperately, and their offensive line is especially feeling the hit with Froholdt, Gaines, and Seumalo all on the DNP list, plus Williams limited. That’s a huge challenge for a rookie QB making his third start. Can Beck even find time to make plays? And their defense, which also needs to step up, has a ton of guys either out or limited. This isn’t just a tough game; it’s a test of pure grit and depth.

This Week 10 rematch against the Rams is going to be an absolute slugfest, especially with how battered the Cardinals are. They need to find a way to convert those drives into touchdowns this time, but with a rookie QB and so many key players either out or hobbled, it’s going to take everything they’ve got. Keep your eyes peeled, because this game will tell us everything about whether the Cardinals can fight through this injury wave.

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Originally reported by Revenge of the Birds.