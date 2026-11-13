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The Pittsburgh Steelers are staring down a massive hole at wide receiver, and even after their bye week, it feels like this problem is just getting bigger. GM Omar Khan made some moves back in 2026 to bring in Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard, hoping to shore things up. But injuries, stacked on top of an unexpectedly rough season from presumed WR1 DK Metcalf, have the whole situation looking seriously bleak again. This isn’t just a “maybe we need a guy” kind of need for 2027, it’s a glaring hole that was clear even before the recent trade deadline where Pittsburgh chose to hold onto their future draft capital.

The Contract Crunch and Lack of Production

Here’s the kicker, folks: despite the current mess, the Steelers don’t have a ton of expected turnover in their wide receiver room next offseason. Ben Skowronek is the only name set to hit free agency, and honestly, he’ll probably be back on a cheap deal for special teams. That means if the team wants to actually improve, they’re gonna have to make some tough calls on guys higher up the depth chart. And that’s where things get wild.

DK Metcalf’s “monster deal” is practically immovable. I mean, who’d trade for that, right? Releasing him would trigger a staggering $35.8 million and $23.9 million in dead cap hits over the next two seasons. That’s a brutal pill to swallow. Then you got Michael Pittman Jr., who hasn’t really played enough to show if he’s good or bad. He’s had health issues and managed just 89 yards through three games as a Steeler so far. His extension, however, is a little easier to escape, with “just” $15.1 million and $7.6 million in dead cap hits over the next two seasons. That’s something to keep a serious eye on.

Young Guns Not Stepping Up

It’s not just the big contracts, though. The young guys aren’t exactly lighting it up either. Roman Wilson, now in his third year, has shown flashes with a respectable 188 yards and two touchdowns in five games, but consistency and staying healthy are still a huge problem. Then there’s Kaden Wetjen, a fourth-round pick brought in as a return specialist. He hasn’t exactly provided a spark as a returner, and get this: he hasn’t contributed a single thing as a receiver, even with all those injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. You pick a guy in the fourth round, you expect *something*, don’t you?

All this adds up to one clear conclusion: wide receiver is squarely on the Steelers’ draft radar heading into 2027. We’re talking potentially as high as a first-round pick if the team wants to be forward-thinking. With college bowl season coming up, Steelers fans better start studying those receiving prospects, because their team is going to need a big-time playmaker to dig out of this hole.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.