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DeShon Elliott, who was chilling on a limited participation report on Wednesday, just exploded into full participation for Thursday’s practice. This is the news Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been waiting for, all but clearing their standout safety for the massive Week 10 Sunday Night Football clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Talk about a timely boost!

The Comeback Trail: From Stellar Debut to Injury Battle

Let’s rewind a bit to appreciate this. Elliott kicked off his Steelers career in 2024 with a stellar debut season, earning himself a big contract extension in 2025. You love to see it, right? But then, bad luck hit hard. In his second year with Pittsburgh, he was sidelined with a hyperextended knee and a nasty hamstring tear, ending his 2025 season way too early. It’s tough seeing key players go down, especially after they’ve proven their worth. But this guy’s a fighter. He was activated off injured reserve and made his triumphant return in Week 7 of the 2026 season. He played 33% of defensive snaps in that game, then 34% the following week, slowly but surely working his way back. Now, he’s full go.

Elliott’s Return: The Huge Boost for an AFC North Sweep

Why is this so huge? Because the Steelers’ defense is already playing lights-out football. Seriously, they’re on fire! Adding a veteran like Elliott, especially one who’s proven he can make an impact, just makes them even scarier. Pittsburgh isn’t just playing another game this Sunday; they’re attempting to pull off a sweep of their AFC North rivals. You hear that, Bengals? This isn’t just about one player returning. This is about a defense getting stronger, right when the stakes are at their absolute highest. It’s Sunday Night Football, it’s a divisional rival, and Pittsburgh is looking to close out a sweep. With Elliott back at full strength, the Bengals have a whole new problem on their hands. Get ready for some fireworks!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.