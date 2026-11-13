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The New York Jets are limping into Week 10 at MetLife Stadium with a brutal 2-7 record, fresh off a 35-12 beatdown by the Chiefs last week. But don’t let that ugly record fool you, because this Gang Green squad has more lurking talent and specific tendencies than you might think, and the Buffalo Bills better be ready for what’s actually coming their way.

Geno Smith: What You See Is What You Get, and It’s Loaded

When the Bills step onto the field this Sunday, they’ll be staring down Geno Smith, the fourth pure pocket passer they’ve faced all year, alongside Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, and Kirk Cousins. Smith is not a scrambler, period. He’s escaping the pocket on just over 10% of his dropbacks, sticking to what he knows. What’s wild is the sheer amount of first-round talent supporting him on offense. We’re talking about both tackles, Olu Fashanu and Armand Membo, both former first-rounders. Then you’ve got two first-round receivers in Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr., plus the 2026 first-round wild card, tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Yeah, some of that talent is still getting its NFL legs, but the raw ability on this Jets offensive unit is undeniable. Wilson, who missed last week’s game against the Chiefs, is still rocking the seventh-best Average Separation Score among receivers with at least 99 routes. And it’s Cooper Jr., not Wilson, who’s currently in the Top 10 for yards per route run, clocking a hefty 2.73! Don’t expect a lot of razzle-dazzle from this offense, though. The Jets run the sixth-lowest motion rate in the league at 56.0%, and Smith uses play-action on just 25.1% of his dropbacks, which is only the 20th-highest among qualifying quarterbacks. What you see is pretty much what you get.

Aaron Glenn’s Defense: Blitz, Base, and Man-Up

On the flip side, the Bills might catch a break from the blitz-fest they saw against the Vikings last week, but don’t get it twisted: the Jets’ defense is bringing the heat. These guys are fourth in the NFL with a 41.2% blitz rate. In most years, that number would be top two, maybe even the highest in the entire league! This blitz-happy approach is a core part of Aaron Glenn’s defensive philosophy. Beyond that, the Jets love to stay in their base defense, meaning more linebackers and fewer defensive backs on the field. They’ve got the 10th-highest base defense rate at 33.3%, just two spots below the Bills. And when it comes to coverage, they’re all about man-to-man, playing it at the league’s fourth-highest rate at 31.7%. Watch out for David Bailey, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft. The dude has been a force, putting up 31 pressures through nine games, which is the 13th-most in the league. This defense is built to be aggressive and physical.

This Sunday’s game against the Bills isn’t just another notch on the schedule. It’s a chance for Gang Green to prove that their underlying talent, especially on offense, is ready to translate into wins. The Bills better be ready for a fight, because the Jets are far more dangerous than their record suggests.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Buffalo Rumblings.