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Kansas City’s 6-2 record? A huge chunk of that credit rolls right to Kenneth Walker, their star running back. His 872 rushing yards put him second in the entire league, and you can tell their whole offense has been revamped around that free agent signing. But here’s the kicker: to snag their seventh win this Sunday in Atlanta, the Chiefs are locked in on one guy, the only one who’s currently out-rushing Walker by a tight eight yards: Bijan Robinson. And their defense, man, they are *obsessed*.

No Room For Error: KC’s D-Line Is Preaching Discipline

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, that guy is the architect of their defense and has been there forever. He laid it all out Thursday: Bijan Robinson is front and center. “We’re trying to play fundamentally sound,” Jones said, getting straight to it. “Reset the line of scrimmage with the D-line. He’s a very patient runner, inside and outside. He can break a big one every time his hands are on the ball.” You know that feeling when you watch a back who can just explode? That’s what they’re seeing. For Jones and his crew, it’s all about “playing fundamental football and playing disciplined.” That’s the foundation they’re trying to lay.

The Hip Tracking Strategy: Unpacking Spags’ Master Plan

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo isn’t just worried about Robinson’s patience, he’s dialed in on how quickly that guy switches gears. Robinson can dart inside, then outside, in a blink. “Especially [against] this kind of offensive scheme,” Spagnuolo explained, “It’s all about first building a wall, it’s interior to get it to go that way. Setting an edge.” But the real secret sauce, the thing that shows just how deeply they’ve scouted this dude? “I think the most important thing about this guy is tracking the hip. He’s as good as anybody.” Think about that for a second. It’s not just about the ball, it’s about the hips. Spags noted that a designed outside run can suddenly become an inside burst, and if you’re chasing the outside and get turned around, Robinson is gone. “That’s why we’re preaching big this week about tracking the hips, so when he does decide to cut it back, we can eliminate some of those explosive runs. I think that’s when he really is effective.” That’s a clinical breakdown, straight up.

The Chiefs’ defense has been stingy all year, only giving up a single 100-yard rusher in their seven games. They’ve managed to bottle up elite backs like Jonathan Taylor from the Colts and Breece Hall from the Jets, keeping them under that century mark. Jones has full faith that the veteran coaching staff has them prepared for Robinson. “We’ve got really great coaches and great assistant coaches,” Jones said, praising the system. “Spags calls the defense and puts us in the right position to execute. We do a lot of film study and a lot of watching of the tendencies of a team and what they do best. We try to counterreact to that.” It’s clear they are doing their homework.

Sunday’s game against the Falcons isn’t just about grabbing another W, it’s a massive test for a defense that prides itself on shutting down the run. Can they execute this “track the hip” strategy and keep the league’s leading rusher from exploding? You know we’ll be watching to see if Spags’ surgical plan pays off.

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Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.