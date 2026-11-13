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Chris Tanev is held out of two games for “load management,” and the Toronto Maple Leafs faithful are left scratching their heads, wondering what exactly is being “maintained.” It is a question that cuts deep when you look at the numbers, and frankly, it is not looking good for the veteran defenseman.

What’s Up With Tanev? His Defense Is Bottoming Out

We are talking about a player whose first season in Toronto was genuinely good. That feels like a lifetime ago now, doesn’t it? The Evolving Hockey RAPM values for his career, including this season, are screaming for attention. His recent two seasons, each with very few games played, are two of his absolute worst. This season? It is his absolute worst. The issue is crystal clear: his defense has fallen off a cliff. He had one season in Vancouver, the COVID-shortened 2019-2020 campaign, that was worse defensively, but that is it. Ten games played this season, following only 11 bad defensive games last year, and this model gives an accurate, stark description of his impact: all negative. The big question looming over the Leafs, the one that everyone is thinking but nobody wants to say out loud, is simple: if Tanev can’t handle the load of an NHL season, can he handle it at all? That is a rough pill to swallow for any team.

Toronto’s Real Headaches & The Wider League Buzz

And Tanev is not even the only problem heating up in Toronto. Forget William Nylander’s supposed issues. The two absolute biggest headaches for the Leafs right now are Tanev and John Tavares. Tavares has been worse than Tanev by most measures. What is really alarming is how, since his return from injury, he has been making the same kinds of puck mistakes you would expect from a rookie still finding his feet. He has a chance to turn it around and get his game back, maybe even climb above Nick Paul’s level, but so far, he is not there. Though, last night showed a little more smoothness, even if it was ultimately unsuccessful.

Speaking of the wider league, there is plenty of buzz. TSN’s Hockey Insiders are talking about Toronto’s blueline upgrade search, the Wild and Quinn Hughes, Matvei Michkov speculation firing up outside interest, the Hurricanes’ pursuit of Erik Karlsson, and the Ducks discussing a contract extension with Joel Quenneville. Also, the IIHF scene is getting spicy with Finland deciding to restrict entry for Russian athletes ahead of winter sports events. This is a big move that goes beyond what Canada has done so far, under pressure because of hockey, but it will affect events like the 2028 World Juniors Championship in Finland.

Tough Night for Our Kraken

Speaking of tough nights, it was a rough one for our Kraken on the ice last night. The Carolina Hurricanes rolled into town and handed our boys a 4-1 loss. You never want to see a score like that, especially at home.

The Leafs have some serious soul-searching to do, especially if they are looking to upgrade that blueline and get things right. For our Kraken, it is simple: we gotta bounce back, Emerald City. Let’s get it next time!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pension Plan Puppets.