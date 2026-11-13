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Our Seattle Seahawks have yet to see some of their proposed future come to fruition, and honestly, it is starting to sting. We are already deep into the regular season, and the early struggles are very real.

Where’s the Breakout, Emerald City?

We spent months this offseason wondering who would be our next breakout star, didn’t we? Well, Week 10 is here and one has yet to emerge. Take AJ Barner, for instance: he was supposed to explode this season in an offense Brian Fleury was setting up for heavy personnel. What gives? Is it injury, or is the Fleury offense just not clicking? Then there’s Tory Horton, who was slated for a load of targets until injuries slowed him down, followed by some bad quarterbacking. And Jadarian Price? He has been battling both injuries *and* a case of the fumbles. He’s looking much better now, which is a relief, but will he pick up the pace and finish strong? Can Fleury and his beloved tight ends finally get on the same page? We need several of these talented young men to perform and be utilized properly if we want the Hawks to get where they deserve to be. We need answers.

Sin City Showdown: Old Friend, New Problem

This Sunday, our squad is traveling to Sin City to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, and it is going to be a wild one. The game features a matchup with former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, which is always interesting. But the *real* headline is the debut of the Raiders’ No. 1 pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Is not having film on Mendoza harder than him not having experience that could prepare him for the speed of an NFL defense? Some are even asking if Mendoza is a bigger problem for us than Kirk Cousins would have been! And get this: Drew Lock is still battling through injuries, but he is getting more work in practice and is ready to be our starting quarterback for the second straight game. Talk about grit! How our Hawks answer these five burning questions this week will absolutely determine our 2026 season. We need to be ready for everything, especially with this group that is “mostly as you see them.”

This Sunday in Las Vegas isn’t just another game. With a bye week coming up, a victory could put our squad in a good mood to overcome these early season struggles. The biggest question remains: can we still make the playoffs? If we want to, we need our young talent to step up, and fast. Let’s see if this Week 10 battle can light a fire under our team. Go, Hawks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Field Gulls.