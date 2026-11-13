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Lamar Jackson is dealing with a broken and dislocated thumb injury suffered in Week 8, an injury that typically takes about 6-10 weeks to heal after surgery. This huge update came not from a standard press conference, but in a highly unusual written statement released by Ravens coach Jesse Minter on Friday, a move that has everyone scratching their heads.

The QB’s Status, Finally Revealed

Coach Minter had previously declined to address Jackson’s injury status earlier in the week on Monday. But then the Ravens dropped a statement from Minter across their social media and website, confirming what’s up with their star QB. Minter stated, “Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8.” That’s a relief to hear he’s doing well, but the timeline hits hard. Minter also said, “Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks to heal.” He added that Jackson is “doing everything he can to get back,” and they will “let his progress guide the timing of his return,” while also committing to “playing our best football over the second half of the season.”

A Head-Scratching Announcement

Seriously, though, the way this news came out is wild. NFL teams almost never drop injury updates via a written statement from the head coach. It’s just not how it’s done. Usually, if there’s anything new to report, the coach hits up his regularly scheduled press conference to say it, or the player himself will give an update on his progress. This was a straight-up, out-of-the-blue written statement. It makes you wonder what was going on behind the scenes that led to such an unconventional way to update the world on their franchise quarterback’s health.

The Ravens are clearly committed to pushing hard through the second half of the season, and now we know the kind of timeline Lamar Jackson is looking at. It’s going to be a minute before we see him back under center, and you can bet fans will be watching his progress like hawks.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.