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Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman is officially swapping his helmet for a suit, and get this, he’ll be passing out roses instead of footballs. Yeah, you read that right: the 27-year-old has been named the next star of “The Bachelor,” with the ABC series kicking off its 30th season in March 2027. This bombshell dropped just after Washington’s Week 10 victory over the New York Giants, with Hartman making the announcement on “Good Morning America.”

From Practice Squad to Prime Time: Hartman’s New Gig

Hartman didn’t mince words about his new role. “I’m excited but also very nervous,” he told ABC News. He even joked, “I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl, 30 is going to be pretty tough.” Look, you’ve gotta respect the honesty! It’s a wild move for a guy currently on an NFL practice squad. NFL Network noted that the show is set to shoot early in 2027 during the offseason, so his day job with the Commanders doesn’t *appear* to be directly impacted. Still, it’s quite the pivot from grinding in pads to romancing on reality TV.

A Collegiate Career of Courage and Records

For those wondering about Hartman’s football creds, he’s been with Washington since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2024. He’s been bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad, but he has yet to actually make an appearance in an NFL regular season game. His college resume is more impressive, though. He kicked off his career at Wake Forest, where he was All-ACC second team in 2021 and All-ACC third team in 2022. That 2022 season was particularly notable when he earned the Brian Piccolo Award for the “most courageous” player in the ACC after dealing with Paget-Schroetter syndrome, which caused blood clots near his collarbone. He needed surgery but only missed one game, talk about toughness. Hartman is Wake Forest’s all-time leading passer with 12,967 yards over 48 games. He then transferred to Notre Dame for his final season in 2023, leading the Fighting Irish to a 9-3 record, completing 63.5% of his throws for 2,689 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions.

So, what’s next for Sam Hartman? Will he find love, or will this reality TV detour impact his football aspirations? It’s going to be fascinating to watch how this plays out for the Commanders QB.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.