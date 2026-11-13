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Robert Griffin III is reportedly expected to interview for the vacant head-coaching gig at Baylor, according to Pete Nakos of On3.com. This is wild news, and it throws a whole new dynamic into the coaching carousel this season.

Aranda’s Exit Paves the Way

The Baylor job opened up after Dave Aranda was let go last month. Now, the Bears are looking for their next leader, and it looks like they might be turning to one of their own. It is a bold move, considering RG3’s broadcasting career and his relatively recent playing days.

Is This a New Coaching Trend?

This potential move by Baylor isn’t happening in a vacuum. Just recently, North Carolina State brought in one of their former quarterbacks to take over their head-coaching role. Could we be seeing a new trend emerge in college football? Teams bringing back their legends to run the show? Baylor considering RG3 certainly makes you think about it.

This story is just breaking, and there will be a ton more coming down the pipeline. You know we will be keeping a close eye on this one.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.