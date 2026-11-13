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The Carolina Panthers are 3-5, yeah, you read that right, *3-5* after three brutal straight losses. But somehow, thanks to the NFC South being, well, the NFC South, they’re still leading the division heading into Week 10! They’re tied with the New Orleans Saints, with the Falcons and Bucs just a half-game back. This Sunday’s game in New Orleans? It is HUGE for the NFC South crown, especially if the Panthers can pull off a road win. The Saints are having a super weird season, so this game is totally there for the taking. The Panthers just need to win a few key matchups, and here’s the skinny on them.

Mike Jackson’s Baptism By Fire Against Olave

Get ready, because Mike Jackson looks like he’s back in the lineup, practiced in full this week. And what a return it’ll be! He’s immediately thrown into the fire against Chris Olave, one of the better wide receivers in the whole dang NFL. Olave kinda got lost after an injury-plagued 2024 and a rough start to 2025, but man, he’s absolutely thriving with Tyler Shough slinging it. He’s currently sixth in the NFL in receiving yards! And guess what? He’s owned the Panthers before, going for 189 yards and two touchdowns in their two matchups last season. Jackson and whoever else lines up against him are gonna have their hands FULL. Olave is the big-play guy, and shutting him down is the *only* way to slow the Saints’ whole offense.

Panthers Tackles vs. Saints Edge Rushers: A Nightmare Matchup?

Let’s talk about the trenches, specifically the Panthers’ offensive tackles versus the Saints’ edge rushers. On paper, the Saints’ edge guys are a HUGE strength for their defense. Cameron Jordan is still around, but he’s more of a veteran presence now. The real deal? Chase Young, who’s actually good in New Orleans after, let’s be honest, busting in Washington. And Carl Granderson is pretty solid in that rotation too. Meanwhile, the Panthers’ offensive line has been a mess, with their tackles being a consistent problem. The Saints’ pass defense isn’t great overall, but that won’t mean a thing if those edge rushers are just terrorizing Bryce Young all game. Monroe Freeling and Rasheed Walker, you gotta hold up, man! Young needs time to exploit that struggling Saints secondary.

Saints’ Interior O-Line Is Shuffled, Panthers Need to Capitalize

Here’s where things get interesting for the Panthers. The Saints just lost their starting center, Erik McCoy, for a few weeks. So, they’re kicking starting guard Cesar Ruiz over to center, and slotting rookie Jeremiah Wright, a fourth-rounder with just one start, in at right guard. Ruiz has some center experience, but he’s a guard by trade, so he won’t be at his absolute best. And Wright? He’s a rookie, barely any experience. Lee Hunter and the rest of the Panthers’ interior line *have* to attack this weakness. This is a golden opportunity to disrupt the Saints’ run game and put pressure up the middle.

This Sunday isn’t just another game, folks. It’s a battle for the top spot in the NFC South. With the division on the line, the Panthers gotta step up in New Orleans. Can they capitalize on the Saints’ O-line shuffle? Can Mike Jackson really contain Chris Olave? We’ll find out when the final buzzer sounds.

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Originally reported by Cat Scratch Reader.