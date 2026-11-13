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Patriots coach Mike Vrabel just dropped a cautious bomb about wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson: they looked “pretty good” in practice Thursday. But before anyone in New England can celebrate, Vrabel quickly reminded everyone their game status for Sunday’s clash against the Detroit Lions in Munich is still very much up in the air. That “pretty good” could be a game-changer, or it could mean absolutely nothing if they cannot go.

The “Pretty Good” Breakdown: Who Is In and Who Is Out?

So, what exactly is “pretty good” when we are talking about two absolute playmakers battling injuries? Vrabel himself tempered expectations after practice Friday, telling the media at Bayern Munich’s facilities that while he liked what he saw yesterday, they “still have to go through today and see where that goes.” Both Brown and Stevenson are dealing with knee issues, with Brown also nursing an ankle problem. Stevenson, the team’s leading rusher, got dinged in last week’s loss to the Packers, missed Wednesday’s practice, and was limited to a jog-through on Thursday after the team landed in Bavaria. You want to talk about tough? Vrabel praises him for being one of those players “that’s looking for a way in as opposed to ways out.” At this point in the season, after ten straight weeks without a bye, Vrabel knows “pretty much nobody out there that’s 100%,” but he needs guys who will find a way to do their job. Brown, the big offseason acquisition, has battled injuries all season, limiting him to just nine receptions for 101 yards so far. He has been limited in practice this week, and his return could be a huge spark. Vrabel wants “everybody back,” because he knows “one guy certainly doesn’t make the difference, but certainly the more that we can get guys back, it’s exciting, the pieces can start to build and come together.”

Beyond the Stars: Injuries, Attitude, and Turnovers

It is not just Brown and Stevenson who are banged up for Sunday. The Patriots already ruled out LG Ben Brown (knee), CB Carlton Davis III (knee), and RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) before they even flew out Wednesday night. Henderson’s situation is especially serious, as he spent several days in the hospital recently undergoing tests for unexplained neurological symptoms that have impacted his strength and coordination. Vrabel talks to him every day, but there is no timetable for his return. This team is clearly hurting, and that is why Vrabel keeps hammering home the things that “require no talent or skill.” He is talking about competitive spirit, communication, toughness, and attitude. When you are down key players, those are the qualities that can absolutely make a difference. And if they want to get a win in Munich, they are going to need to “find some guys that can go take the ball away from the other team.” Tipping a pass, knocking a ball loose, whatever it takes. That is the kind of effort Vrabel is demanding right now.

So, for Patriots fans, keep those eyes glued to the injury reports. Will A.J. Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson suit up for the Sunday showdown against the Detroit Lions in Munich? Their presence could be the difference-maker, but even if they are out, Vrabel is calling on his whole squad to bring the non-skill attributes and the competitive fire. This one is going to be a battle, no matter who is on the field.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.