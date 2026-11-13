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Cade Cunningham torched the Washington Wizards for 52 points Thursday night, delivering an NBA first that sealed a double-overtime win for the Detroit Pistons. In a wild 144-140 victory at Capitol One Arena, Cunningham didn’t just smash his personal scoring record, he threw his name into the early-season MVP conversation that has been dominated by Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama. This wasn’t just a big scoring night, this was a historic performance that showed exactly what this guy is made of.

Cunningham’s Masterpiece: An NBA First

Think about this: 52 points, 11 assists, and absolutely zero turnovers. That’s not just a career-best, that’s an NBA first. Nobody has ever put up a 50-point, 10-assist, zero-turnover stat line in league history until Thursday. It’s truly a jaw-dropping achievement. Cunningham shattered his previous high of 47 points, and with this eruption, he joined an exclusive club, becoming only the ninth player in Pistons franchise history to drop 50 or more in a single game. And get this, the Pistons pulled off this hard-earned win while playing their ninth consecutive game without their injured center, Jalen Duren. Holding off the Wizards in double overtime, especially when missing a key big man, says a lot about the Pistons’ grit and Cunningham’s leadership. This win also kept Detroit in shouting distance of the Boston Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Winding Road to Stardom Forged a True Leader

When the Pistons took Cade Cunningham with the top pick in the 2021 draft, everyone predicted superstardom. But his path to this moment hasn’t been smooth. We’ve seen obstacles like shin surgery and that infamous 28-game losing streak, stuff you don’t usually see other NBA stars navigate early in their careers. Yet, here he is, leading a team that won 60 games last year and is somehow on pace to do it again this 2026-27 season. Cunningham himself put it best after the game, saying, “I’ve had plenty of bad games where it doesn’t look like this. But all those are lessons that kind of lead to this.” He added that seeing “a lot of different coverages and different games and scenarios” throughout his career, including games where he “missed every shot or turned the ball over a ton,” all those “lessons kind of accumulate to my knowledge and where it’s at now.” It’s clear that every stumble, every tough moment, has built him into the player we saw Thursday night. He even said, “It was the best I’ve ever done it in my NBA career, for sure.” You gotta respect that kind of self-awareness and grind.

With Cade Cunningham not just scoring big, but delivering historic, mistake-free performances like this, the Pistons are looking like real contenders in the Eastern Conference. His journey, marked by perseverance through injuries and team struggles, is exactly the kind of story that propels teams forward. Keep an eye on Detroit, because if Cunningham keeps playing like this, the league is going to have a serious problem on its hands.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.