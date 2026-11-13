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The New England Patriots are headed abroad this week, desperately needing to shake off the 45-27 shellacking they took from the Packers last week. This international trip isn’t just about bouncing back from one loss, either: they’ve also dropped their last two games on foreign soil, meaning they have some serious demons to exorcise. Whether they can actually turn things around against the Detroit Lions is a total toss-up right now.

Shaking Demons and Shifting Odds

This game is massive for the Patriots, and Kevin Byard nailed it when he said it’s “highly important.” They are treating it like it’s a make-or-break moment, especially with a much-needed bye week looming on the horizon. The goal is clear: build some serious momentum after that brutal blowout loss to Green Bay. But let’s be real, it won’t be easy. They’re battling personnel questions at multiple positions, including crucial spots like running back and along the offensive line. Bernd Buchmasser from FanDuel Sportsbook thinks these personnel woes could be the difference maker against a Lions team that can absolutely go blow-for-blow with Drake Maye. FanDuel actually slightly favors the Lions, even if our staff is totally split on who’s taking the W, with Buchmasser predicting a Patriots 24, Lions 31 final.

QB Showdown and Trick Play Potential

Forget the coaches for a minute, even if Mike Vrabel versus Dan Campbell is going to be a classic “battle of two true physical Football Guys.” Matt St. Jean is convinced the quarterbacks, particularly Drake Maye, will absolutely own the spotlight in Germany. He expects both passing attacks to just go wild on Sunday, given how both teams are constructed. St. Jean even points out that Drake Maye is “tailor-made to attack defenses like Detroit’s.” Could we see some wild stuff? Possibly! Both teams aren’t afraid to push the envelope, so don’t be shocked if some trick plays get called. St. Jean sees the Patriots pulling it out in a high-scoring affair, predicting Patriots 34, Lions 28.

The Bounce-Back Factor?

Now, here’s a glimmer of hope for Patriots fans. Pat Lane points out that the Patriots have had some rough games this season, but every single time they’ve been knocked down, they’ve managed to bounce back with a solid performance the very next week. He doesn’t see any reason for this to be different. Plus, there’s a huge potential boost looming: getting A.J. Brown back would “finally help this offense” big time. Lane is feeling optimistic about a Patriots win, forecasting a 27-21 victory.

So, can the Patriots finally exorcise those demons and grab some much-needed momentum before the bye week? This Sunday’s game against the Lions is a must-watch to see if they can turn things around on international soil.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pats Pulpit.