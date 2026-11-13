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C.J. Henderson, the Atlanta Falcons’ boundary corner, just locked in a two-year contract extension, marking a wild turnaround for the 28-year-old who was once a ninth overall pick bust. This isn’t just another signing, folks, this is a statement on a guy who totally flipped the script on his career.

From Practice Squad Project to Starting Corner

Think about this: Henderson is only in his second year with the Falcons, and last season, he was mostly riding the practice squad, active for a mere four games. Fast forward to now: he’s started the last six games at boundary corner, stepping up big time after A.J. Terrell went on injured reserve. And get this: he’s been playing *very well* in that role. It’s a huge shift for a player who, let’s be real, entered the league with the Jaguars in 2020 as the ninth overall pick and was a serious disappointment in Jacksonville. Who saw this coming?

“Reinventing Himself” in Atlanta

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is absolutely stoked about Henderson’s performance, and he’s not holding back on the praise. Ulbrich said, via the team’s website, that it’s been a “fun journey with C.J. because when he got here, obviously, he had a very well-known past in this league.” He added that helping Henderson “start to reinvent himself here” brings him “a ton of joy” because Henderson is “such an amazing young man.” Ulbrich is clearly fired up for every chance Henderson gets to show “exactly who he is now, today.”

This deal isn’t just about money, it’s about validating a massive personal comeback. Henderson has proved he’s a different player, and now he gets to keep proving it. Get ready to see what he does next.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.