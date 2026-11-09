3 of 11 From Deep: Why the Lakers Bench Couldn't Keep Their Cool About Duncan Robinson

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The Lakers bench, usually composed even on the road, practically exploded Sunday as Duncan Robinson knocked down a single three-pointer against them. This wasn’t just a casual groan, either. Jake LaRavia was leaping, Jarred Vanderbilt was visibly frustrated, and even the typically-stoic Sandro Mamukelashvili slumped into his seat after the ball swished through the net. What gives? Robinson was largely ineffective from distance that night, hitting only three of 11 attempts, yet JJ Redick’s side clearly knows what kind of danger he poses.

Robinson’s Scorching Start to 2026-27

Even if the numbers from Sunday’s game don’t scream “sharpshooter,” Robinson has been absolutely on fire to start the 2026-27 season. He is not an NBA superstar, we know that, but his gifts for connecting as a playmaker and his basketball IQ have made him vital for the Pistons. In his seventh year in the league, his calling card remains his shooting, and this season he is producing career-best figures for the 6-3 Detroit squad. Robinson is averaging a career-high 18.2 points per game, stepping up big in an increased role within J.B. Bickerstaff’s setup. He is currently fifth in the entire league in three-pointers made with 38, and he is absolutely drilling them at a career-high 45.2 percent from deep. The man is a trebuchet beyond the arc, period.

Even on an Off Night, The Threat is Real

So, back to Sunday’s game, a tough 121-116 loss to the Lakers. Towards the end, Robinson found a sliver of daylight, ditching Walker Kessler to get open. Kevin Huerter dished it, and Robinson fired from deep. The triple found nothing but net, calm as you like. Despite Robinson having a tough shooting night overall, that single make ignited the Lakers bench. Their animated reaction to Kessler’s defensive lapse and Robinson’s triple immediately told anyone watching how much attention his shooting prowess has commanded in Los Angeles’ scouting report. LaRavia, Vanderbilt, and Mamukelashvili might have seemed a bit over the top given Robinson’s relatively quiet night, but you know what? Make no mistake, Robinson deserves that kind of fear. His shooting gifts absolutely glisten under the spotlight, and the Lakers clearly understand that.

Robinson’s ability to demand that kind of attention, even when his shot isn’t falling perfectly, shows exactly how dangerous he has become this season. With his career-best numbers and an increased role in Bickerstaff’s system, we are just looking forward to seeing how much more damage he can inflict with that trebuchet of his as the season rolls on.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.