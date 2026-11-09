John Cena's New Classic Has ‘American Idol' Voting and He Just Said It Might Not Last Beyond This Year

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John Cena’s inaugural namesake event is about to drop with a wild twist: fans are getting the power of choice, “American Idol”-style, to select the winners. The 49-year-old WWE legend just spilled more details about his brand new classic, and honestly, this could change *everything* about how these events play out.

Club WWE Members Get the Gavel

Talking with Rick Ucchino of The Takedown on SI, Cena confirmed that Club WWE members will be casting their votes to decide who advances through the tournament. This isn’t just a popularity contest, though; each match pits a full-blown WWE Superstar against an NXT Superstar. We’re talking about crowning both a men’s and a women’s champion at the end of it all. Can you imagine the drama when fans have the final say? This could either be pure genius or an absolute mess, and I’m here for it.

The “Stinks” Clause and Event Details

Here’s the kicker, though: Cena himself made it clear that if this whole thing “stinks,” it’s not continuing beyond this year. Talk about high stakes right out of the gate! He’s putting his name on the line, and if it doesn’t deliver, it’s a one-and-done deal. Last week, Cena was all over Monday Night Raw to announce the classic, and then he jumped to WWE NXT to personally invite Superstars to compete. The John Cena Classic is set to kick off on December 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

Fans are definitely hyped to see how this whole experiment plays out next month. With the power in Club WWE’s hands and Cena’s “one-and-done” warning hanging over the entire event, you know everyone will be watching to see if this new format is a hit or a miss.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.