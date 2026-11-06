Baltimore's Season Is Officially Imploding, and a Rookie Couldn't Save It

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The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t just win on Thursday night; they handed the Baltimore Ravens a brutal 33-10 smackdown, extending Baltimore’s losing streak to four straight and pushing their record to a dismal 4-5.

Lawrence Is Cooking, Jags Are Rolling

Trevor Lawrence was absolutely cooking, carving up the Ravens defense for 242 yards and a touchdown. The Jags are now sitting pretty at 6-2, snatching their fifth win in their last six games. They’re looking like a serious problem for the rest of the league, and they showed zero mercy against a struggling Baltimore squad.

Rookie QB Drowned in Disaster as Ravens Spiral

But man, what a nightmare for the Ravens. Rookie Joe Fagnano, a 25-year-old making his first career start because Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are both on injured reserve, managed a pathetic 60 passing yards. Sixty! That’s just not going to cut it, and it clearly didn’t. Baltimore’s season is teetering on the brink of absolute collapse.

They’re now just waiting for Jacoby Brissett to show up, hoping he can somehow stop the bleeding. It’s a tough look for Baltimore, who desperately need Brissett to be a miracle worker if they want to keep this season from completely falling apart. They’re in deep, deep trouble.

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Originally reported by The Guardian.