JJ Kirck's 31 Digs Sealed Amity's Fate, And Sacred Heart Finally Has Its Title

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Sacred Heart Academy is your SCC volleyball champion, taking down top-seeded Amity 3-2 in a brutal five-set battle on Thursday night at West Haven High! This was more than just a win, it was sweet, sweet revenge for the second-seeded Sharks, who avenged consecutive SCC championship game losses to Amity. Senior libero JJ Kirck was an absolute force, putting up an astounding 31 digs and earning the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player honors.

Defense Wins Championships, Literally

You hear it all the time, right? Offense wins games, defense wins championships. Well, JJ Kirck proved that saying isn’t just talk, it’s gospel. Her 31 digs were pivotal, and it’s no wonder she was named MOP. Kirck spoke about the journey, saying, “Our team battled all year. We played so many different games this year, and every game besides one, we came out on top. Tonight was just a show of how much we faced adversity.” This win pushes Sacred Heart’s incredible season record to 20-1. What a run! Adding to the drama, Kirck herself is from Amity, growing up playing with many of the girls across the net. “It means everything to me,” she said after the game. “I’m from Amity. I love all these girls across the net. I grew up playing volleyball with all of them. I am so glad my senior year, I was able to get the dub, and I am so glad I was able to do it with my best friends.” Even Amity coach Seth Davis had to tip his cap, noting, “Their defense played really well. They dig a lot of balls. They pass really well.” He knew what was coming.

A Five-Set Thriller to Remember

Both teams rolled into this final without dropping a single set in the SCC tournament, so you knew this was going to be an instant classic. Amity, a powerhouse that’s been in the final every year since 2021 and had won two straight over the Sharks, landed the first punch, taking the opening set and handing Sacred Heart Academy its first set loss of the tournament behind the play of Calleigh Parkin and Brooke Cichon. But the Sharks didn’t flinch. They roared back, dominating the second set with a massive 14-point win. Aliya Church was clutch, putting SHA ahead 16-8 with a kill and extending the lead to 20-9 with an ace.

The next two sets were a defensive slugfest. Kirck’s incredible defense stifled Amity in the third set, which she closed out with a pair of service points. Amity, however, showed why they were the top seed, fighting back from a 21-19 deficit in the fourth set. SCC Player of the Year Olive Hubbard delivered a pair of kills and a crucial block, with Parkin adding another kill, to close out the set. Sacred Heart Academy coach Dave Alexandro highlighted his team’s strategy: “We did our job from the service line. Tough serves to the seams, and it kind of took them out of system which allowed us to get some swings on the ball, and then build up a little bit of a lead. With that confidence, swinging well, hitting the ball well, kind of moving them around the court made a big difference.”

The turning point hit in the decisive fifth set. A huge block by Paige Nelson gave Sacred Heart Academy a 10-9 lead, and they never looked back. Church came up big again with a kill to increase the lead to 12-9, before Isabella Pellegrino put the exclamation point on the championship with a final kill. Bella Spinato was a wizard all night with 43 assists, Pellegrino led the charge with 25 kills, and Church added 16 kills. For Amity, Cichon had a strong performance with 16 kills and 17 digs, and Hubbard finished with 15 kills.

What a night for Sacred Heart Academy! This title, avenging those past losses, and finishing 20-1 on the season? Absolutely legendary. Time to celebrate, Sharks!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.