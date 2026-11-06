6,861 Career Yards: Kaden Estep Is The New King of Elder Quarterbacks

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Kaden Estep, Elder’s senior quarterback and Cincinnati Bearcats commit, officially took his place in the record books on October 23, breaking Peyton Ramsey’s career passing yards record with a 13-yard pass to Jake Bier in a massive 62-6 win over Mount Zion Prep. Estep finished that game with an incredible 6,861 career passing yards, absolutely rewriting Elder history. This dude is something else.

Ramsey’s Stamp of Approval and What’s Next for Estep

The record breaking pass wasn’t the only headline. Ramsey himself, who held the record Estep shattered and is now an assistant coach at Elder, posted on X about Estep’s monumental night. He wrote, “Earned. The greatest QB to ever put on the uniform. Period. An absolute winner. All of it a byproduct of the type of teammate he is. Keep going!” When the guy whose record you broke calls you the greatest to ever suit up, you know you’ve done something special. And Estep isn’t done yet. His five touchdown passes in that game put him at 53 for his career, which is a mere three behind Mark Miller’s standing record of 56. You can bet that pencil is still sharpened and ready to take down another one before the season is out.

A Legacy Forged in Wins

Estep’s impact on Elder football goes way beyond personal stats, as impressive as they are. Since he stepped into the starting role as a sophomore in 2024, Elder has compiled an outstanding 26-9 record. That run includes an undefeated 2025 regular season and a Greater Catholic-League South championship. That GCL-South crown was huge, Elder’s first solo title since Miller led the Panthers in ’08, and the first overall GCL-South crown since Ramsey led Elder to a split title with St. Xavier in 2015. Estep isn’t just breaking records, he’s delivering hardware and bringing Elder back to the top tier of their league.

The QB Lineage: From Keller to Estep

This isn’t just a random record being broken. This is a storied lineage of Elder quarterbacks, and Estep is the latest chapter. It all started nearly 40 years ago with Steve Keller, who owned the Elder records in 1987 and 1988 with 4,816 yards and 45 touchdowns. Then came Mark Miller, who in 2008 and 2009 led Elder to a Division I state championship game appearance and the semifinals, breaking both of Keller’s career records with 5,872 yards and 56 touchdowns. Miller’s touchdown record, as we said, still stands, but his yardage record didn’t get that 20-year run. Peyton Ramsey then came along from 2013 to 2015, piling up 6,708 yards and 49 touchdowns, taking the yardage record from Miller. It was a full-circle moment for Miller, now a teacher and former coach, seeing Ramsey break his record. He remembered Peyton as a ball boy, saying Ramsey “has been living, breathing and eating Elder football since the time he could walk.” Miller even reached out to Ramsey for help with plays when Ramsey was just starting his college career, recognizing his special talent even then. Now, Estep has snatched that yardage record from Ramsey, adding his name to a truly elite list of signal-callers. This isn’t just about individual stats; it’s about the continued excellence of Elder football. Estep is proving he’s ready for the next level at Cincinnati, but first, he’s chasing down that touchdown record and leaving an undeniable mark on Elder.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.